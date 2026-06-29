ETV Bharat / sports

India Women's Cricket Team Secure Qualification For 2028 Olympics; Men’s Team Needs To Wait Till December 2026

Hyderabad: The ICC (International Cricket Council) and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) unveiled the qualification path for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 as cricket is set to make a historic return at the Olympics. The sport is set to return in the Olympics after a span of 128 years. Six teams will each take part in the men's and women's T20 competitions in Los Angeles, with Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania have guaranteed representation.

Four qualification places in each event will be based on the combination of existing ICC events and ICC T20I rankings in accordance with the approved FTP structure. One spot is for hosts, and one spot will be determined via qualifiers. The following is the pathway through which teams can qualify for the 2028 Olympics.

How can teams qualify for the Olympics?

Four spots are reserved for the top teams from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania. Each continent has one spot available for 2028 Olympics. One spot will be awarded to the winner of the first-ever ICC Olympics Qualifier. For the sixth and final spot available, the USA are eligible to qualify as hosts for both Men’s and Women’s events. However, they are subject to appear in the top 15 of the relevant ICC T20I rankings in the qualification period. The qualification period is set from 30 June 2026 to 31 December 2026.

In the men’s competition, if the USA does not meet the criteria, the fifth automatic qualification spot will be attributed to the next-highest-ranked nation from any continent that has not already made the cut by December 31, 2026. If the USA women’s team does not meet the criteria, the fifth automatic qualification spot will be attributed to the highest-placed non-qualified nation in the ICC T20I rankings from any continent up to 1 March 2027.