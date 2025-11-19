ETV Bharat / sports

Cricket Enthusiasts Await India-South Africa T20I Clash At Dharamshala

Dharamshala: Cricket buffs are eagerly awaiting the forthcoming India-South Africa T20 international match to be played on December 14, 2025, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamshala.

The excitement is gradually building up for the game that will not only be a thrilling experience for the cricket fans but is also expected to boost tourism and the local economy.

According to the HPCA Director Sanjay Sharma, "This high-profile match will have a direct impact on Dharamshala's economy. Recently, heavy rains damaged many roads, but the administration took prompt action and completely repaired all the main routes. Now, spectators and tourists will not face any problems commuting to the venue."

Sharma also stated that Dharamshala is a major tourist destination and cricket matches provide a significant boost to the local business. Hotels, restaurants, taxi operators, local shops and other services flourish during match day and the days prior to it. The arrival of thousands of fans provides a significant boost to the local economy.