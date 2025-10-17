ETV Bharat / sports

Cricket Enters New Era With Launch Of 'Test Twenty', The Fourth Format

Dubai/London: Cricket welcomes its boldest evolution yet with the unveiling of Test Twenty, a revolutionary 80-over format that fuses the strategic depth of Test cricket with the thrill of T20.

Conceived by sports entrepreneur Gaurav Bahirvani, Executive Chairman of The One One Six Network, this new Fourth Format aims to discover and celebrate the next generation of cricketing greats while uniting the sport's traditional spirit with modern innovation.

A New Format for a New Generation

Played over 80 overs, two innings of 20 overs per side, Test Twenty brings the essence of Test cricket into a single day. The format retains traditional outcomes (win, loss, tie, or draw) while ensuring fast-paced, broadcast-friendly play that rewards both strategic depth and player skill.

Speaking at the global launch event, Gaurav Bahirvani Executive Chairman of The One One Six Network said, “This isn’t another league, it’s a living tribute to the spirit of cricket. Test Twenty preserves the game’s legacy while shaping its future.”

Legends Lead the Vision

The Test Twenty Advisory Board features four of the game’s most iconic figures — AB de Villiers, Sir Clive Lloyd, Matthew Hayden, and Harbhajan Singh — united by a shared belief that cricket must evolve while staying true to its roots.

Sharing his thoughts, Advisory Board Member and AB de Villiers said, “Test Twenty is innovation with intent — it honours the traditions of the game while embracing the possibilities of the future. It gives young players a new dream to chase and fans a new story to follow.”

Sir Clive Lloyd remarked, “Having lived through every era of cricket, I can say this — the game has always adapted, but never this thoughtfully. Test Twenty® brings back the art and rhythm of the sport, yet keeps it alive with modern energy.”

Matthew Hayden added, “As a player and a parent, I see this as cricket’s bridge between eras — a format that carries the wisdom of the old world into the fire of the new. For young players, this is a chance to grow not just as athletes, but as people.”

Harbhajan Singh stated, “Cricket needed a fresh heartbeat — something that connects today’s youth with the game’s original spirit. Test Twenty® does exactly that.”

Supporting Bahirvani operationally is Michael Fordham, former CEO of Rajasthan Royals, who joins Test Twenty® as Chief Operating Officer.