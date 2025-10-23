Cricket Carnival In Kashmir: Chris Gayle All Set To Return To Srinagar As International Stars Join IHPL 2025 Lineup
The Valley readies for the inaugural IHPL from October 25 at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, featuring Chris Gayle and global stars
Published : October 23, 2025 at 4:11 PM IST
Srinagar: The Valley is gearing up for a cricket carnival like no other as the inaugural Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) gets underway on October 25 at Srinagar's historic Bakshi Stadium, bringing together some of the world's biggest cricketing names and homegrown talents for a two-week T20 spectacle.
Cricket superstar Chris Gayle, fondly known as the 'Universe Boss', has once again set the internet ablaze with his announcement to return to Kashmir for the tournament. In a viral video message, Gayle said, “Srinagar, what’s up! It’s Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss himself, and I’m here with some exciting news. I will be a part of the Indian Heaven Premier League that kicks off on October 25 until November 8... You're going to see lots of superstars and more big names added to the tournament as well."
Encouraging fans to join the excitement, he added, "It’s gonna be at Bakshi Stadium... yes, grab your tickets now! There will be lots of fun and excitement."
Organisers have confirmed a glittering roster of international icons, including Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Shaun Marsh (Australia), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Niroshan Dickwella (Sri Lanka), Richard Levi (South Africa), Phil Mustard (England), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Devon Smith (West Indies), Jesse Ryder (New Zealand), Christopher Mpofu (Zimbabwe), and Peter Trego (England) are expected to play in the league.Each team in the eight, franchise league features a blend of international and domestic players. Gayle will don the colors of Pulwama Titans, Marsh will represent Jammu Lions, Guptill and Shakib will play for Uri Panthers, and Jesse Ryder will turn out for the Kishtwar Giants.
J&K's own Parvez Rasool joins Devon Smith for Ladakh Heroes, while Imran Tahir and Peter Trego will feature for Patnitop Warriors. Niroshan Dickwella will be seen in Srinagar Sultan colors, and Thisara Perera alongside Christopher Mpofu will power Gulmarg Royals.
Gayle's comeback has reignited memories of his first-ever match in Kashmir during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024, when Bakshi Stadium drew around 30,000 fans to witness the West Indian legend in action.
"This time it's going to be bigger, louder, and more electric," said Farooq Ahmad, a local cricket enthusiast from Srinagar's Sarai Balla. "We saw what happened last year when Gayle played. The whole city was alive with excitement."
For the Valley’s youth, the tournament also offers inspiration and exposure. "Seeing world-class players perform on our home ground is a dream come true," said Aqib Lone, a budding cricketer from Baramulla.
