Cricket Carnival In Kashmir: Chris Gayle All Set To Return To Srinagar As International Stars Join IHPL 2025 Lineup

Srinagar: The Valley is gearing up for a cricket carnival like no other as the inaugural Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) gets underway on October 25 at Srinagar's historic Bakshi Stadium, bringing together some of the world's biggest cricketing names and homegrown talents for a two-week T20 spectacle.

Cricket superstar Chris Gayle, fondly known as the 'Universe Boss', has once again set the internet ablaze with his announcement to return to Kashmir for the tournament. In a viral video message, Gayle said, “Srinagar, what’s up! It’s Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss himself, and I’m here with some exciting news. I will be a part of the Indian Heaven Premier League that kicks off on October 25 until November 8... You're going to see lots of superstars and more big names added to the tournament as well."

Encouraging fans to join the excitement, he added, "It’s gonna be at Bakshi Stadium... yes, grab your tickets now! There will be lots of fun and excitement."

Organisers have confirmed a glittering roster of international icons, including Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Shaun Marsh (Australia), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Niroshan Dickwella (Sri Lanka), Richard Levi (South Africa), Phil Mustard (England), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Devon Smith (West Indies), Jesse Ryder (New Zealand), Christopher Mpofu (Zimbabwe), and Peter Trego (England) are expected to play in the league.Each team in the eight, franchise league features a blend of international and domestic players. Gayle will don the colors of Pulwama Titans, Marsh will represent Jammu Lions, Guptill and Shakib will play for Uri Panthers, and Jesse Ryder will turn out for the Kishtwar Giants.