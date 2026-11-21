ETV Bharat / sports

Cricket Australia Shows Unanimous Support For Pat Cummins Amidst Sandpaper Row

Hyderabad: Cricket Australia have released a new statement amidst the resurfaced controversy surrounding the Sandpapergate scandal. The Board has shown unanimous support for Pat Cummins and have also backed his leadership position in the middle of the ongoing controversy surrounding him. The recent development means Cummins will continue to lead the national side in the four-match series against New Zealand.

“In light of the ongoing speculation surrounding the Australian men’s team tour of South Africa in 2018, the CA Board met to ensure measures are in place to protect the integrity of Australian Cricket and the welfare of all concerned,” a Cricket Australia statement read.

After Usman Khawaja and David Warner claimed that everyone in the Australian dressing room knew about the ball tampering scandal, Cameron Bancroft came up with fresh claims to add more to the topic.

“As part of this meeting, the Board resolved to express its unanimous support for Pat Cummins as captain given ongoing speculation about his position,” the statement added.

His column in the West Australian was published on the same day that Cricket Australia announced that it would form a player forum.

The ball tampering scandal came into the limelight once again after Usman Khawaja claimed in his autobiography that the entire team knew about the use of sandpaper and that David Warner, Steve Smith, and Bancroft wrongly took the fall.

However, Cummins held a 68-minute press conference after that, denying the claims made by his former teammate and also added that he continues to stick by his stand taken in 2021 that he didn’t know anything about the use of sandpaper.

Cummins has received a lot of flak from many in the cricket fraternity, including former Australian cricketers. Back then, the trio of Smith, Bancroft and Warner faced punishments for their actions by Cricket Australia. Smith was handed a 12-month ban and was stripped of captaincy. Warner was also handed a 12-month ban, and he, along with Smith, was banned from leadership positions for a year. Bancroft faced a 9-month ban.