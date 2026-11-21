Cricket Australia Shows Unanimous Support For Pat Cummins Amidst Sandpaper Row
Amid the ongoing controversy related to the Sandpapergate scandal, Cricket Australia has shown unanimous support for Pat Cummins.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: Cricket Australia have released a new statement amidst the resurfaced controversy surrounding the Sandpapergate scandal. The Board has shown unanimous support for Pat Cummins and have also backed his leadership position in the middle of the ongoing controversy surrounding him. The recent development means Cummins will continue to lead the national side in the four-match series against New Zealand.
“In light of the ongoing speculation surrounding the Australian men’s team tour of South Africa in 2018, the CA Board met to ensure measures are in place to protect the integrity of Australian Cricket and the welfare of all concerned,” a Cricket Australia statement read.
🚨 CRICKET AUSTRALIA BACKS PAT CUMMINS AMID PLAYER PRESSURE 🚨 Cricket Australia is now under pressure after Josh Hazlewood's strong statement about Pat Cummins. The players have made their position clear: they want Cummins to continue as captain, and replacing him could create serious problems inside the Australian dressing room. It looks like the players' unity has put Cricket Australia in a difficult position!— manzur shaban (@Manzurshaban123) November 21, 2026
“As part of this meeting, the Board resolved to express its unanimous support for Pat Cummins as captain given ongoing speculation about his position,” the statement added.
Bancroft’s claim triggers controversy
After Usman Khawaja and David Warner claimed that everyone in the Australian dressing room knew about the ball tampering scandal, Cameron Bancroft came up with fresh claims to add more to the topic.
His column in the West Australian was published on the same day that Cricket Australia announced that it would form a player forum.
The ball tampering scandal came into the limelight once again after Usman Khawaja claimed in his autobiography that the entire team knew about the use of sandpaper and that David Warner, Steve Smith, and Bancroft wrongly took the fall.
However, Cummins held a 68-minute press conference after that, denying the claims made by his former teammate and also added that he continues to stick by his stand taken in 2021 that he didn’t know anything about the use of sandpaper.
And here is a Cricket Australia Board Statement supporting @patcummins30 In the light of the ongoing speculation surrounding the Australian men’s team tour of South Africa in 2018, the CA Board met to ensure measures are in place to protect the integrity of Australian Cricket and the welfare of all concerned. As part of this meeting, the Board resolved to express its unanimous support for Pat Cummins as captain given ongoing speculation about his position. CA Chair David Boon and CEO Todd Greenberg met with Cummins in Sydney on Friday and discussed several issues including his welfare, support required for the team and the forthcoming series against New Zealand. *CA Chair David Boon said:* “We are absolutely determined to steward Australian Cricket through this very difficult time with diligence and patience and to listen and learn. “That’s what the independent Forum we announced this week is about and the Board encourages all players and support staff to tell and discuss their stories there. We will be publishing the Terms of Reference in due course. “We’ve expressed our support to Pat and our concern for everyone impacted by the events of the 2018 tour of South Africa. “We have learned from that experience and are proud of the team and the culture Pat and other leaders in the team have fostered over the past eight years and unequivocally reject any implication that Pat’s integrity has been compromised.” *Australian Captain Pat Cummins said:* “It meant a lot to speak with David and Todd on Friday. Being Australian captain carries with it an awesome responsibility. I have and never will take that lightly. “David and Todd have a very tough job navigating cricket through all of this and I commend them for reaching out to me and to many of the players and staff from 2018. “I support the Forum 100 per cent. I will be there. All of the players and staff I have spoken with are very keen to go and to have their say. There will be a lot of difficult conversations but that is what’s needed. “Otherwise, from this point, captaining the Australian team in Perth will be my focus and priority.” *ENDS*— Malcolm Conn (@malcolmconn) November 21, 2026
Cummins has received a lot of flak from many in the cricket fraternity, including former Australian cricketers. Back then, the trio of Smith, Bancroft and Warner faced punishments for their actions by Cricket Australia. Smith was handed a 12-month ban and was stripped of captaincy. Warner was also handed a 12-month ban, and he, along with Smith, was banned from leadership positions for a year. Bancroft faced a 9-month ban.