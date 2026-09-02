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CPL 2026: Quinton De Kock Equals Virat Kohli And David Warner With 10th T20 Century

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis): South African batter Quinton de Kock has levelled with Indian batting icon Virat Kohli and Australian legend David Warner by scoring 10 T20 centuries. He has become the fifth member of the ‘10 T20 Centuries’ club and is the joint-third highest-century-scorer in the format.

While playing for Barbados Tridents against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in teh Caribbean Premier League (CPL) clash, the South African wicketkeeper-batter smashed 106 runs from 57 deliveries laced with 11 fours and six sixes with a strike rate of 185.96.

De Kock, Warner and Virat both now have 10 centuries in the shortest format of the game. Pakistan batter Babar Azam is in second place in the list of most centuries in T20s with 13 hundreds in 359 matches, while Chris Gayle is at the top spot with 22 hundreds from 463 matches.