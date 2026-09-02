CPL 2026: Quinton De Kock Equals Virat Kohli And David Warner With 10th T20 Century
Quinton de Kock played a knock of 106 runs from 57 deliveries in the CPL clash between Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis): South African batter Quinton de Kock has levelled with Indian batting icon Virat Kohli and Australian legend David Warner by scoring 10 T20 centuries. He has become the fifth member of the ‘10 T20 Centuries’ club and is the joint-third highest-century-scorer in the format.
While playing for Barbados Tridents against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in teh Caribbean Premier League (CPL) clash, the South African wicketkeeper-batter smashed 106 runs from 57 deliveries laced with 11 fours and six sixes with a strike rate of 185.96.
QDK 🟰 MVP— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 2, 2026
Quinton de Kock raises a stunning century at Warner Park! 🇰🇳x 🇧🇧 #CPL26 #SKNPvBT #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #RepublicBank pic.twitter.com/9s3VD98z6O
De Kock, Warner and Virat both now have 10 centuries in the shortest format of the game. Pakistan batter Babar Azam is in second place in the list of most centuries in T20s with 13 hundreds in 359 matches, while Chris Gayle is at the top spot with 22 hundreds from 463 matches.
De Kock has amassed 12,867 runs in the T20s from 433 innings at an average of 31.30 and a strike rate of 139.78, including 10 centuries and 84 fifties. With a few runs to go, the left-handed batter is on the verge of becoming the ninth batter to reach the landmark of 13000 T20 runs. Also, he is currently the ninth-highest run-scorer of all time, with West Indies legend Kieron Pollard at the top of the list, amassing 14,933 runs in 751 matches.
SPICEMAN CALLS GAME!🙅♂️🌶️— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 2, 2026
Sugar & Spice make everything nice as the Patriots win at home! 🇰🇳x 🇧🇧 #CPL26 #SKNPvBT #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/JZY8JCF0hr
In the CPL clash, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and opted to bowl. De Kock (106), Zachary Carter (57) and Sherfane Rutherford (26) guided Barbados to 217/4 in 20 overs. Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets while conceding 43 runs.
St Kitts and Nevis were off to a flying start as the opening duo of Johnson Charles (78 in 45 balls) and Kyle Mayers (29 in 27 balls) formed a stand of 112 runs for the first wicket. Dasun Shanaka (36 in 22 balls) also provided a significant contribution while Andre Fletcher (22* in eight balls) and Wanindu Hasaranga (18* in four balls) took the team over the finish line.
CPL 2026 Points Table
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|Antigua & Barbuda Falcons
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|-0.371
|Guyana Amazon Warriors
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|+2.604
|Saint Lucia Kings
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|+0.081
|Jamaica Kingsmen
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|-0.356
|St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|-0.512
|Trinbago Knight Riders
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.130
|Barbados Tridents
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.784