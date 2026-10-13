Coventry City Records First Home Premier League Win In 25 Years With Stunning Victory Against Newcastle
After returning to the top division in the Premier League, Coventry registered a landmark win over Newcastle United.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Coventry City registered their second win in the ongoing season of the English Premier League, beating Newcastle United with a stunning 4-1 victory at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The visitors managed to score only a single goal and were unable to come up with a strong answer to the opposition.
Jack Rudoni opened the scoring for Coventry, and Sidiki Cherif, Ellis Simms and Stephen Mfuni scored goals to make it two wins from two matches after a dismal start. Also, the club registered their first home win in the top flight in 25 years.
"Very, very satisfying. It's so hard to win. We played like the team that we want to be. There is so much spirit and energy in the group, and we know we are going to have to suffer a lot this season,” Coventry manager Frank Lampard said.
Our first ever @PremierLeague win at the @CBSArena. ⚡️ https://t.co/u4OkZl6gRx— Coventry City (@CoventryCityFC) October 12, 2026
"The work ethic of the boys and the belief that you get what you deserve, which is great, finishes. We haven't quite had that rub of the green this season that would help us nick more points. It was a complete performance. We have to keep our feet on the ground. It's a great feeling for the players."
Newcastle controlled most of the first half despite trailing 1-0, but they were unable to threaten the opposition goal. However, it was a different story in the second half. Cherif made it 2-0 with a low strike from just the edge of the box. Sven Botman struck in the 70th minute and showed hints of a comeback. But Ellis Simms restored the two-goal lead with a 70th-minute strike.
Our first ever @PremierLeague win at the @CBSArena. ⚡️ https://t.co/u4OkZl6gRx— Coventry City (@CoventryCityFC) October 12, 2026
Stephen Mfuni, the 18-year-old centre-half, scored his first professional goal in the 86th minute to take the men into 14th place.
Coventry has returned to the top tier of English football for the first time after relegation in the 2000–01 season. They secured promotion to the top flight by with a 1–1 draw against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Later, they also sealed the Championship with a 5–1 win over Portsmouth.