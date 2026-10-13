ETV Bharat / sports

Coventry City Records First Home Premier League Win In 25 Years With Stunning Victory Against Newcastle

Coventry City football club ( AP )

Hyderabad: Coventry City registered their second win in the ongoing season of the English Premier League, beating Newcastle United with a stunning 4-1 victory at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The visitors managed to score only a single goal and were unable to come up with a strong answer to the opposition.

Jack Rudoni opened the scoring for Coventry, and Sidiki Cherif, Ellis Simms and Stephen Mfuni scored goals to make it two wins from two matches after a dismal start. Also, the club registered their first home win in the top flight in 25 years.

"Very, very satisfying. It's so hard to win. We played like the team that we want to be. There is ​so much spirit and energy in the group, and we know we are going to have to suffer a lot this season,” Coventry manager Frank ​Lampard said. "The work ethic of the boys and the ​belief that you get what you deserve, which is great, finishes. We haven't ​quite had that rub of the green this season that would help us nick ‌more ⁠points. It was a complete performance. We have to keep our feet on the ground. It's a great feeling for the players."