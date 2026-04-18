Coventry City Returns To Premier League After 25 Years
Coventry City earned a promotion to the English Premier League after a huge span of 25 years.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait of two and a half decades is over for Coventry City, who have been waiting to return backk to the top flight of English football. They have now returned to the English Premier League (EPL). The club was a founding member of the world's most elite league in 1992-93. But after being relegated in 2000-01, Coventry have not been seen at the highest level of English football. After enduring a long storm, they have now returned to the tournament and are ready to play for EPL in 2026-27.
Former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard also deserves some credit for this historic moment for the club, as he led them back to the Premier League. The English legend had promised that he would ensure that the club would return to the top tier of English football, and he delivered on his word. Along with the club, he also returned to the Premier League as a coach after the 2022-23 season. He last coached Chelsea in a handful of nine matches in the EPL. The star midfielder has won the title three times as a footballer for Chelsea.
Today we have fulfilled our promise to return to the @PremierLeague.— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) April 17, 2026
We do so with ambition, with unity, and with a clear vision for the future.
WE ARE BACK. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/X0ZulyUmZI
Coventry scripted a fairytale comeback to the top-tier football with three games remaining in the 2025-26 EFL Championship. Coventry secured promotion to the top flight next season with a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers on Friday. Lampard's side, who had fallen behind after conceding a goal in the 54th minute, levelled six minutes before full-time when Bobby Thomas headed home a free-kick to seal the win for Coventry. The fans in the stands erupted in cheers.
WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE. pic.twitter.com/TneS3ZXeuc— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) April 17, 2026
Lampard, however, gave credit to his predecessor, Mark Robbins, for making history. Robbins led the club from the fourth round to return to the Premier League in 2023. But Coventry's dreams were shattered when they lost to Luton Town in the play-off final.
Lampard said, "The credit for this success goes to everyone involved in the club. Especially Mark Robbins. He deserves a lot of praise. Overall, it's a huge achievement."
LIMBS. pic.twitter.com/n4fcAUpDdO— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) April 17, 2026
Apart from Coventry, another club will automatically qualify for the next Premier League by finishing in the top two in the Championship. Clubs like Ipswich Town, Millwall FC, and Southampton are in the running. In addition, one of the four clubs that finish third to sixth will qualify for the next EPL by winning the play-offs.