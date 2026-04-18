ETV Bharat / sports

Coventry City Returns To Premier League After 25 Years

Hyderabad: The wait of two and a half decades is over for Coventry City, who have been waiting to return backk to the top flight of English football. They have now returned to the English Premier League (EPL). The club was a founding member of the world's most elite league in 1992-93. But after being relegated in 2000-01, Coventry have not been seen at the highest level of English football. After enduring a long storm, they have now returned to the tournament and are ready to play for EPL in 2026-27.

Former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard also deserves some credit for this historic moment for the club, as he led them back to the Premier League. The English legend had promised that he would ensure that the club would return to the top tier of English football, and he delivered on his word. Along with the club, he also returned to the Premier League as a coach after the 2022-23 season. He last coached Chelsea in a handful of nine matches in the EPL. The star midfielder has won the title three times as a footballer for Chelsea.