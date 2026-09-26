ETV Bharat / sports

Court Bars J&K Cricket Association From Declaring AGM Decisions; BCCI Prez Among Defendants

Srinagar: A local court in Jammu has restrained the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) from declaring any decisions to be made during its scheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday.

The interim order, issued by Sub-Judge Sandeep Singh Sen following a lawsuit by the Modern Cricket Club Jammu, challenges the legitimacy of the association’s recent election process. While the court did not halt the meeting itself, it ruled that all outcomes will remain frozen pending a final decision on October 23. It also named the BCCI and its President Mithun Manhas among the defendants.

“Issue notice to the other side and in the meanwhile, the non-applicants/defendants' proposed Annual General Meeting dated September 27 (Sunday), decision, if any, shall not be declared and shall be subject to the outcome of this interim application," the order states.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on October 23. Modern Cricket Club Jammu, through its president Sudershan Mehta, has challenged the JKCA election process and sought a declaration that the election conducted on January 16, 2026, and the results declared on May 21, 2026, were illegal, void, and contrary to the rules and regulations of the association.

The defendants include Javid Kitab, described in the order as the “So-Called President” of the JKCA, along with other office bearers and officials, the electoral officer, the former ombudsman, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Mithun Manhas, and others associated with the association.

According to the court's summary of the complaint, the plaintiff claims that Modern Cricket Club Jammu and other legitimate working committee members were deprived of their alleged right to participate in the management and to cast votes in the election of office bearers. The complaint also challenges the participation of nominees whom the plaintiff disputes as legitimate representatives of affiliated clubs.