ETV Bharat / sports

Pugilist Kapil Singh From Uttarakhand Won Bronze In Asian Games, Now His Coach Wants Him To Aim For Olympics

Kapil Pokhariya and his coach Puran Singh Bora ( ETV Bharat )

Khatima: Kapil Pokhariya, a havaldar in the Indian Army, won bronze for the country in the Asian Games. Unlike Haryana and Manipur, Uttarakhand has barely produced a handful of elite-level puglisits over the years. The odds were stacked against him from the start but that never stopped the heavyweight from having tall ambitions and he proved that hard work and discipline are the major ingredients of success in sports.

It was Kapil's coach Puran Singh Bora who recognized the never say die spirit in him. Bora said Kapil has been a talented, combative, and disciplined player since his childhood. The passion led him to bring glory to the country at the international level. An ex-serviceman, Bora helped Kapil, a resident of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttrarakhand, realize his true potential. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Bora said when he used to coach local children in boxing at the Khatima Block Campus grounds, he was introduced to Kapil by his uncle. He provided Kapil, who was well-built, with nearly two years of initial training and personally took him to various competitions across Uttarakhand, where Kapil won numerous medals.