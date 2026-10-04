Pugilist Kapil Singh From Uttarakhand Won Bronze In Asian Games, Now His Coach Wants Him To Aim For Olympics
Puran Singh Bora said Kapil Pokhariya has been a talented, combative, and disciplined player since his childhood, reports Deepak Phulera.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Khatima: Kapil Pokhariya, a havaldar in the Indian Army, won bronze for the country in the Asian Games. Unlike Haryana and Manipur, Uttarakhand has barely produced a handful of elite-level puglisits over the years. The odds were stacked against him from the start but that never stopped the heavyweight from having tall ambitions and he proved that hard work and discipline are the major ingredients of success in sports.
It was Kapil's coach Puran Singh Bora who recognized the never say die spirit in him. Bora said Kapil has been a talented, combative, and disciplined player since his childhood. The passion led him to bring glory to the country at the international level. An ex-serviceman, Bora helped Kapil, a resident of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttrarakhand, realize his true potential.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Bora said when he used to coach local children in boxing at the Khatima Block Campus grounds, he was introduced to Kapil by his uncle. He provided Kapil, who was well-built, with nearly two years of initial training and personally took him to various competitions across Uttarakhand, where Kapil won numerous medals.
"Kapil has been a combative and disciplined athlete from the beginning. Today, he has brought glory to India internationally by winning a bronze medal at the Asian Games. Just as parents rejoice at their child's success, a coach is also proud of his student's achievement," Bora said.
"Kapil has brought glory not only to his parents but also to Khatima, Uttarakhand, and the country. Kapil, while in the army, has won medals in several service events," he said.
Bora said Rajendra Kumar Puneda of Pithoragarh in the state won a silver medal in the boxing competition at the 1982 Asian Games. Now, Kapil has brought glory to India by winning a medal in boxing. Given Kapil's combativeness, discipline, and passion for his sport, Bora said he is confident he will perform well for India in other international competitions. "I am certain he will participate in the World Championships and will be selected for the Olympics. Kapil's future is bright," he said.
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