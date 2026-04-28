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Why Olympic Gold Medalist Manu Bhaker’s Praise For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Triggered Social Media Backlash?

Manu Bhaker stated on Monday that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can be the next big thing in Indian cricket.

vaibhav sooryavanshi query to manu bhaker
File Photo: Manu Bhaker and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (AP and IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 28, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The recent comment made by Manu Bhaker about a young cricketer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has triggered a controversy on social media. The issue has grabbed the limelight with many questioning the relevance of the query asked by the reporter to her.

Bhaker, who has a unique feat of winning two medals in the Olympics, was speaking on the sidelines of an event where she was asked about the future of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rapid emergence in cricket. She came up with an encouraging response for the Indian cricketer, saying, “With the right mentorship, Vaibhav can be the next big star of Indian cricket.”

"I would say that if the mentorship is good, the company around him is good, and the people around are good, then age is just a number. And there is no age for talent,” she said.

"Great things happen at 60, they happen at six. So if the people around him mentor him well and guide him properly, then I am sure he will be the next big star.”

Sooryavnashi has been phenomenal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, showcasing fearless batting at a young age. He has already smashed three 15-ball fifties in the season.

Why Manu Bhaker’s praise has triggered a controversy?

The question was asked to Bhaker didn’t go down well with many, and they posted their reactions on social media. Senior sports commentator Joy Bhattacharjya critisized the media for asking such a query to an Olympic shooter. He highlighted that the question was unfair on the shooter’s achievements and her sport.

Many social media users also shared similar views on the issue. Some even claimed that asking Bhaker about a cricketer takes focus away from her own sport. Others mentioned that such questions show India’s strong obsession with cricket.

Some of the comments also urged the media to ask Bhaker about her own journey of winning Olympic medals and her journey at the global stage, instead of asking her questions about cricket.

TAGGED:

VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI CONTEROVESY
MANU BHAKER ON VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI
IPL 2026
MANU BHAKER CONTROVERSY

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