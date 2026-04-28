ETV Bharat / sports

Why Olympic Gold Medalist Manu Bhaker’s Praise For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Triggered Social Media Backlash?

Hyderabad: The recent comment made by Manu Bhaker about a young cricketer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has triggered a controversy on social media. The issue has grabbed the limelight with many questioning the relevance of the query asked by the reporter to her.

Bhaker, who has a unique feat of winning two medals in the Olympics, was speaking on the sidelines of an event where she was asked about the future of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rapid emergence in cricket. She came up with an encouraging response for the Indian cricketer, saying, “With the right mentorship, Vaibhav can be the next big star of Indian cricket.”

"I would say that if the mentorship is good, the company around him is good, and the people around are good, then age is just a number. And there is no age for talent,” she said.

"Great things happen at 60, they happen at six. So if the people around him mentor him well and guide him properly, then I am sure he will be the next big star.”

Sooryavnashi has been phenomenal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, showcasing fearless batting at a young age. He has already smashed three 15-ball fifties in the season.