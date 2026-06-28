ETV Bharat / sports

Congo Rallies To A 3-1 Win Against Uzbekistan To Seal Place In The World Cup Knockouts

Atlanta: For 52 years, Congo's standout World Cup memory was a humiliating 9-0 rout at the hands of Yugoslavia in its only other appearance on soccer's biggest stage. Not anymore. Not after a new generation of players made history by advancing to the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time and set up a clash with England. “The weight on our shoulders was hard to bear,” said striker Yoane Wissa, whose two goals helped Congo rally to a 3-1 win against Uzbekistan on Saturday night.

Fiston Mayele was also on target in a dramatic second-half comeback as Congo joined Cape Verde as another surprise qualifier for the round of 32. “We told ourselves we can’t give up,” Mayele said. Congo has been one of the surprise stories of this World Cup, with few expecting it to emerge from a group that included Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Colombia. And history was hardly on its side.

Congo's previous appearance was when it competed as Zaire in 1974 and lost all three games, including the rout by Yugoslavia. It's a completely different story now. After holding Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to a surprise 1-1 draw earlier in the tournament, Congo needed a win in its final Group K game to advance as one of the best third-place teams. And it did just that with a breathless fight back after trailing to Eldor Shomurodov's lobbed goal in the 10th minute.

“We’re a team that knows how to respond when we concede a goal; we keep fighting with determination,” coach Sébastien Desabre’s said. If the weight of the occasion was evident in Congo's first-half performance, the resilience of its players proved irresistible after the break. The game was level in the 68th when Wissa was brought down by Abdukodir Khusanov for a penalty.

Wissa picked himself up and sent Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov the wrong way by rolling the ball into the bottom corner for the first of a late flurry of goals. Mayele put Congo ahead 10 minutes later when flicking past Nematov at the near post and was mobbed teammates and even substitutes, who raced off the bench and across the field to join in the wild celebrations.