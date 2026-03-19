Commonwealth Youth Games To Begin On October 29 Next Year
The Commonwealth Youth Games will be held in Malta and Gozo from October 29 to November 4 in 2027.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The eighth edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games will be held in Malta and Gozo from October 29 to November 4 next year. The Opening Ceremony will take place on October 29, followed by an action-packed six days of sport programme from October 30 to November 4.
The Games will feature eight sports -- swimming and para swimming, athletics and para athletics, netball, sailing, squash, triathlon, water polo and weightlifting.
"Malta 2027 promises an electrifying and competitive atmosphere, showcasing the home of Maltese sport. World-class facilities will provide our young athletes with a truly transformative experience, helping to inspire and develop the stars of tomorrow," Commonwealth Sport Chief Executive Katie Sadleir said in a media release on Thursday.
The Games will mark the largest para sport programme in the competition's history, building on the landmark inclusion of para athletics at the most recent Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago in 2023.
The Games will also see the debut of sailing and water polo at a Commonwealth Youth Games. Malta is expecting to host approximately 1,200 athletes, aged 14-18, from across the Commonwealth’s 74 nations and territories.
The venues include Cottonera Indoor Pool, Tal-Qroqq National Pool, Marsa Athletics Stadium, Marsa Sports Centre, Mellieha Bay, Gozo Indoor Sports Pavilion, and Marsalforn Bay.
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