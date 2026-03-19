ETV Bharat / sports

Commonwealth Youth Games To Begin On October 29 Next Year

Team England celebrate during the Closing Ceremony of the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games at Pigeon Point Heritage Park on Auguat 11, 2023 in Tobago, Trinidad And Tobago ( Getty Images )

New Delhi: The eighth edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games will be held in Malta and Gozo from October 29 to November 4 next year. The Opening Ceremony will take place on October 29, followed by an action-packed six days of sport programme from October 30 to November 4.

The Games will feature eight sports -- swimming and para swimming, athletics and para athletics, netball, sailing, squash, triathlon, water polo and weightlifting.

"Malta 2027 promises an electrifying and competitive atmosphere, showcasing the home of Maltese sport. World-class facilities will provide our young athletes with a truly transformative experience, helping to inspire and develop the stars of tomorrow," Commonwealth Sport Chief Executive Katie Sadleir said in a media release on Thursday.