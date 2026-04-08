ETV Bharat / sports

Commonwealth Sports Delegation Arrives In Gujarat For 2030 Games Preparations

Delegates from Commonwealth Sports meet with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and officials to discuss planning for the 2030 Games. ( ETV Bharat )

Gandhinagar: For the first time, a Commonwealth Sports team is on an official visit to Gujarat to inspect and study the rapid preparations underway for the Commonwealth Games scheduled in the state for 2030. Under the leadership of Commonwealth Sports president Donald Rukare, a five-member team will stay in the state from April 8 to April 11, along with officials from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The delegation began its Gujarat visit with a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. Rukare and Commonwealth Sports Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kate Sadleir praised the warm welcome and hospitality they received in Gujarat.

Bhupendra Patel stated that, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of time-bound, qualitative and effective planning, the state government is committed to organising the centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in a grand manner through teamwork.

Referring to the fact that the Commonwealth Games 2030 will be the centenary edition and that Gujarat and Ahmedabad have the honour of hosting the event, Rukare praised Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership and the encouragement being given to sports.

The Chief Minister assured the Commonwealth Sports team and the IOA that the state government will promptly provide all necessary facilities and infrastructure to ensure the successful management of the Commonwealth Games 2030.