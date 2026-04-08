Commonwealth Sports Delegation Arrives In Gujarat For 2030 Games Preparations
Gujarat welcomes the first official visit by a Commonwealth Sports team, marking the beginning of extensive preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Gandhinagar: For the first time, a Commonwealth Sports team is on an official visit to Gujarat to inspect and study the rapid preparations underway for the Commonwealth Games scheduled in the state for 2030. Under the leadership of Commonwealth Sports president Donald Rukare, a five-member team will stay in the state from April 8 to April 11, along with officials from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
The delegation began its Gujarat visit with a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. Rukare and Commonwealth Sports Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kate Sadleir praised the warm welcome and hospitality they received in Gujarat.
Bhupendra Patel stated that, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of time-bound, qualitative and effective planning, the state government is committed to organising the centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in a grand manner through teamwork.
Referring to the fact that the Commonwealth Games 2030 will be the centenary edition and that Gujarat and Ahmedabad have the honour of hosting the event, Rukare praised Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership and the encouragement being given to sports.
The Chief Minister assured the Commonwealth Sports team and the IOA that the state government will promptly provide all necessary facilities and infrastructure to ensure the successful management of the Commonwealth Games 2030.
The President and CEO of the Commonwealth Sports team invited Bhupendra Patel to visit Glasgow from July 26 to August 2, 2026, to observe the Commonwealth Games to be held there and to study the event planning and management.
The Chief Minister accepted the invitation and assured that a Gujarat delegation would visit the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Rukare also expressed eagerness to work together to ensure that the centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 becomes a festival reflecting cultural vibrancy.
During this visit, the Commonwealth Sports delegation will conduct site visits in Ahmedabad to venues where the 2030 Games will be held, including the Veer Savarkar Complex, Narendra Modi Stadium, Eka Arena, Vadodara Cricket Stadium, and Ekta Nagar (Statue of Unity), to inspect and study preparations.
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