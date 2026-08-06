ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive: CWG Medalist Priya Ghanghas Reveals How A Phone Call From Her Family Inspired Her To Secure Gold

Bhiwani: Boxer Priya Ghanghas scripted history by winning the gold medal in the 60kg weight category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games held recently. The Indian boxer received a grand welcome with flower garlands and the beating of drums. A victory procession was held for Priya Ghanghas in Dhanana village, Bhiwani. After reaching home, she spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat, discussing her future strategy and the areas where she needs to work on her game.

The Indian pugilist revealed that a phone call from her family before the last bout helped her clinch gold at the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow.

Recalling the encouragement she received during the final bout, Preeti said, "I received a call from my family just before the match, informing me that a large screen had been set up in the village so everyone could watch my bout live. Despite trailing in the first round, I drew inspiration from the unwavering faith and anticipation of millions of fellow citizens and my fellow villagers; I staged a strong comeback and won the gold medal for the country. This success is merely a stepping stone, and my ultimate goal is to work even harder and win another gold medal for India at the Asian Games and future competitions."

Upon arriving in Bhiwani, boxer Priya Ghanghas shared her experience of this historic success in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat. Reflecting on her journey, the Bhiwani native said that the level of the competition was extremely tough.

"The level of competition was extremely tough, but it was only through the hard work put in during the training camp and unwavering self-belief that I was able to bring glory to India, my state, and my home district on the global stage,” she said.