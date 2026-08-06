Exclusive: CWG Medalist Priya Ghanghas Reveals How A Phone Call From Her Family Inspired Her To Secure Gold
India's Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Priya Ghanghas revealed how a phone call from her family inspired her to secure a podium finish.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Bhiwani: Boxer Priya Ghanghas scripted history by winning the gold medal in the 60kg weight category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games held recently. The Indian boxer received a grand welcome with flower garlands and the beating of drums. A victory procession was held for Priya Ghanghas in Dhanana village, Bhiwani. After reaching home, she spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat, discussing her future strategy and the areas where she needs to work on her game.
The Indian pugilist revealed that a phone call from her family before the last bout helped her clinch gold at the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow.
Recalling the encouragement she received during the final bout, Preeti said, "I received a call from my family just before the match, informing me that a large screen had been set up in the village so everyone could watch my bout live. Despite trailing in the first round, I drew inspiration from the unwavering faith and anticipation of millions of fellow citizens and my fellow villagers; I staged a strong comeback and won the gold medal for the country. This success is merely a stepping stone, and my ultimate goal is to work even harder and win another gold medal for India at the Asian Games and future competitions."
Upon arriving in Bhiwani, boxer Priya Ghanghas shared her experience of this historic success in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat. Reflecting on her journey, the Bhiwani native said that the level of the competition was extremely tough.
"The level of competition was extremely tough, but it was only through the hard work put in during the training camp and unwavering self-belief that I was able to bring glory to India, my state, and my home district on the global stage,” she said.
Reflecting on the most challenging phase of her sporting journey and her mental state, Priya said that she was fueled by the constant guidance and encouragement.
"My very first bout was against a boxer from the host nation, Scotland. Stepping into the ring against a boxer from the host country brought immense mental pressure. However, fueled by the constant guidance and encouragement of my coaches—and my own self-confidence—I won that match. Subsequently, I secured one-sided victories in all the following bouts to reach the final,” she added.
The story of Priya Ghanghas's life and her struggles is truly inspiring. She hails from Dhanana village in the Bhiwani district of Haryana. Her father, Mahendra Ghanghas, is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker. Apart from her, the family includes an elder sister and an elder brother, Neeraj, who is also a boxer. Priya had a passion for wrestling and sports from childhood, and she decided to pursue a career in boxing after Vijender Singh won an Olympic medal.
Her regular training was disrupted by the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she maintained her fitness by running with her brother. In 2022, her family moved to Bhiwani for better training opportunities, where she trained at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) boxing academy. This marked a turning point in her fortunes; she won a gold medal at the 2023 Youth Women's National Boxing Championship and was also honored as the tournament's 'Best Boxer'.