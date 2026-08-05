ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive: CWG Medalist Arundhati Choudhary Reveals How She Clinched Gold While Battling Through Fever

Hyderabad: The Indian boxers displayed an impressive outing in the Commonwealth Games 2026, and Arundhati Choudhary was one of them. The Indian pugilist defeated England's Chantelle Reid in a one-sided contest in the women’s 70kg boxing event in Glasgow thanks to her aggressive combat style. She received a rousing welcome at the Jaipur Airport on Wednesday with garlands and the beating of drums.

In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Arundhati revealed that her health was not well before the bout, but she didn’t give up and focused only on bringing gold home.

"I had a fever during the final, but at that moment, my sole focus was the gold medal. I didn't let the pain and weakness get the better of me. My entire focus was on winning the gold medal for the country and securing a podium finish,” she said.

Wasn’t willing to wait for four years

Arundhati stated that this achievement belongs not only to her but to the entire country. She further added that the next edition of the Games is four years away, and she did not wish to wait that long for such an opportunity. She expressed hope that her gold medal would serve as an inspiration for millions of the country's daughters, adding that if even one girl finds the courage to pursue sports because of her success, she would consider it her greatest victory.