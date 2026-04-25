ETV Bharat / sports

Commonwealth Games Are The Stairs, Olympics Is The Pinnacle: Kota's Arundhati Choudhary After 5 Boxing Golds In 7 Months

To aid in the preparation of Indian women boxers, the Federation has brought in coaches from Argentina, who are working meticulously on speed and technique. Arundhati believes the standard of Indian boxing has improved significantly thanks to international training and modern techniques.

Arundhati secured her spot at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, scheduled in Glasgow, Scotland by reaching the finals of the Asian Championships. Her objective at the CWG is clear. She said, "If the Olympics represent the pinnacle, then the Commonwealth Games are its staircase. You can't reach the top without climbing these stairs. Right now, my focus is on Glasgow."

Foreign coaches are now training Indian boxers, and training sessions are frequently conducted on foreign soil to acclimatise athletes to international environments. From sports academies to the government, everyone is extending significant assistance, fostering a positive ecosystem for boxing in India.

There was evident joy in her family at her winning five consecutive gold medals. Before this, she had been going through a difficult phase, having missed Olympic qualification, and battling injuries. Arundhati said the federation is now providing substantial support to athletes, a factor that has helped India secure a place among the top three nations in boxing globally, up from 25-30.

Kota: In the world of sports, when one's spirits are high, the pain of injuries and the struggles of the past fade into insignificance. That spirit is evident in Arundhati Choudhary, the international boxer from Rajasthan, who is back in her hometown, Kota after proudly hoisting the Indian tricolor at the Asian Championships in Mongolia. Arundhati spoke candidly with ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview at her family home in Shrinath Residency on Bundi Road, discussing her struggles, future plans, and the evolving landscape of Indian boxing.

When asked what she expects from the CWG, she said, "When I step into a real match, I won't settle for anything less than gold. None of us Indian boxers are training for anything less. There are still some technical aspects that need refining, and a few points I need to discuss with my coaches."

She added that the Argentine coaches are imparting excellent training, conducting sessions specifically focused on speed and technique, that the Indian team is poised to deliver a stellar performance at the CWG. That's followed by the 20th Asian Games in September in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The Olympic qualifiers will commence in 2027, leading up to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA.

'I Forget the Pain of Injuries Once Inside the Ring'

On injuries, Arundhati said doctors have confirmed she currently has a wrist fracture, for which she has been advised rest for a few weeks. "In my nine years in the sport, there hasn't been a single year when I haven't sustained some form of injury. Yet, I have always played my true game, regardless of the physical toll. At times, I’ve suffered stress fractures in my ankles; at others, I’ve had ACL issues in my knees. But these injuries never truly hindered me. That's because, ultimately, I have to step into the ring and fight for those nine minutes, for which I have worked so hard for such a long period. When I am inside the ring, those nine minutes mean everything. At that moment, my mind is focused not on pain, but solely on the tricolor and on victory. Even during the Asian Championships in Mongolia, I sustained an injury in my very first bout; yet, I kept fighting."

On the prospects of the Indian team at the CWG, Arundhati said, "Our squad recently returned from the Asian Championships in Mongolia with medals for all 10 boxers, including four golds, one of which was mine, two silvers and four bronzes. Having surpassed nearly every nation, including Ireland, England, Italy, and Argentina, that ranked ahead of India in the past, we now hold second or third spot. Our main competitors now are Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Their boxers are exceptionally skilled; watching them in the ring, one realises just how aggressive and powerful their game is. They attack their opponents relentlessly. Even in defeat, they inflict such heavy blows that they leave their opponents completely shaken."

'Winning an Olympic Medal Is My Dream'

Arundhati’s mother, Sunita, and father, Suresh Chaudhary, dream of seeing their daughter stand on the Olympic podium. Arundhati said, "I am fully prepared. Still, there are several areas where I need to put in more work. I will need to continue my training at the camp under the guidance of my coaches. I have been dreaming of this moment for the past nine years. I had an opportunity to qualify for the Olympics previously, but due to my mother's illness, I was unable to perform effectively that time."

Arundhati added, "There won't be a repetition this time. The qualifiers are set to begin in 2027. My ultimate goal is to win gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics," adding that the past few years were a trial by fire, when she missed out on Olympic qualification, suffered recurring injuries, and grappled with family issues, all of which took a toll on her mental health. "It was challenging to hold myself together amid surgeries and stress, but the tide has turned now. In the last seven months, I have won five consecutive international golds. There is a smile on my family's faces, and that is my greatest strength."

About her time in Mongolia, she said she survived for a month and a half on a diet of rice and "ready-to-eat" meals a strict vegetarian. She feels much better back in Kota, where she has access to milk, buttermilk, and a variety of other foods.