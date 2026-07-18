ETV Bharat / sports

Commonwealth Games 2026: Olympic Medallists Mirabai Chanu And Lovlina Borgohain To Be India's Flag And Baton Bearers For The Opening Ceremony

Hyderabad: Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain to be India's flag and baton bearers for the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2026 to be held in Glasgow, Scotland from 23 July to 2 August 2026. The opening ceremony will take place on July 23 . The announcement was made by the Indian Olympic Association in a press release.