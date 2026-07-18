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Commonwealth Games 2026: Olympic Medallists Mirabai Chanu And Lovlina Borgohain To Be India's Flag And Baton Bearers For The Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 202will take place on July 23 in Glasgow

Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain
FILE - Mirabai Chanu (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain to be India's flag and baton bearers for the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2026 to be held in Glasgow, Scotland from 23 July to 2 August 2026. The opening ceremony will take place on July 23 . The announcement was made by the Indian Olympic Association in a press release.

More details to follow....

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COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2026
COMMONWEALTH GAMES
MIRABAI CHANU AND LOVLINA BORGOHAIN

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