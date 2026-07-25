Commonwealth Games 2026: Jhandu Kumar Opens India's Account With Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting Bronze
Jhandu Kumar amassed 130.9 points to finish on the podium after successfully lifting 181kg and 190kg.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 9:24 AM IST
New Delhi: India's Jhandu Kumar delivered the country's first medal of the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Friday. The para-athlete won the men's heavyweight para powerlifting bronze at the comptition being held in Glasgow, Scotland.
The 28-year-old amassed 130.9 points to finish on the podium after successfully lifting 181kg and 190kg. He failed his final attempt of 196kg. The other Indian in the fray, Sudhir (114.1), finished sixth. Nigeria's Idris Riluwan scored 132.8 points to win the gold while Matthew Harding (131) took home the silver medal.
Kumar's triumph capped a remarkable rise from Harnaut village in Bihar's Nalanda district, where he helped his parents sell vegetables to support the family after contracting polio at the age of five.
With little financial backing, Kumar initially took up weight training between 2010 and 2012 simply to build strength before trying shot put and javelin. He eventually found his calling in para powerlifting. The biggest hurdle, however, came outside the gym.
Unable to afford the nutrition required for elite competition, Kumar ran a small vegetable business, travelling nearly 20 kilometres to local markets despite not owning a wheelchair. He later borrowed money from friends to buy an e-rickshaw to earn a livelihood, but those plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
His perseverance eventually paid off as he climbed onto the Commonwealth Games podium, giving India an early boost in the para sports programme.
Coach Says 'Miscommunication' Cost Them
Jhandu Kumar's coach Rajinder Singh Rahelu said the team had targeted a gold medal but a "miscommunication" cost them the top spot. Speaking to ANI after Jhandu clinched the bronze medal, Rahelu said the team had already calculated the required lifts and was confident of winning gold.
"It's a very good thing, feeling very good. We already knew, we had done the calculations. We had targeted gold, but for some reason, it was missed," Rahelu said. "The competition for gold was very tough, as we saw. But it wasn't that; it was just miscommunication. I was a bit far, and there was some difficulty in calculation. As you saw, the medal was missed by just two points," he said.
Rahelu explained that a two-point difference in para powerlifting can translate to around 2-3 kg, making the competition extremely close. "Two points means 2-3 kilograms. But considering how the body performs in such close calls, there was a slight error in calculation. But it's okay, we have a medal, and we've opened India's account, which is a very good thing," he added.
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