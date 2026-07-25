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Commonwealth Games 2026: Jhandu Kumar Opens India's Account With Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting Bronze

India's Jhandu Kumar celebrates after winning the bronze medal during the medal ceremony for the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Friday, July 24, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India's Jhandu Kumar delivered the country's first medal of the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Friday. The para-athlete won the men's heavyweight para powerlifting bronze at the comptition being held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 28-year-old amassed 130.9 points to finish on the podium after successfully lifting 181kg and 190kg. He failed his final attempt of 196kg. The other Indian in the fray, Sudhir (114.1), finished sixth. Nigeria's Idris Riluwan scored 132.8 points to win the gold while Matthew Harding (131) took home the silver medal.

Kumar's triumph capped a remarkable rise from Harnaut village in Bihar's Nalanda district, where he helped his parents sell vegetables to support the family after contracting polio at the age of five.

With little financial backing, Kumar initially took up weight training between 2010 and 2012 simply to build strength before trying shot put and javelin. He eventually found his calling in para powerlifting. The biggest hurdle, however, came outside the gym.

Unable to afford the nutrition required for elite competition, Kumar ran a small vegetable business, travelling nearly 20 kilometres to local markets despite not owning a wheelchair. He later borrowed money from friends to buy an e-rickshaw to earn a livelihood, but those plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.