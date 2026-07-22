ETV Bharat / sports

Commonwealth Games 2026: Why Indian Boxers Arrived Without Key Gear In Glasgow?

Hyderabad: The Indian boxing contingent suffered a setback even before the start of the Commonwealth Games campaign on Tuesday as the team was hit by luggage chaos and half of the team’s baggage was left behind in Belfast.

The stage is set for the Commonwealth Games, which will commence on July 23. Most of the Indian contingent has arrived in Glasgow, and the Indian boxers were the first to step on Scottish soil, as the event will start early in the competition.

The 22-member boxing team attended a preparatory training camp in Belfast. The team then arrived in Glasgow after gearing up for the competition. But bags of Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), world champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), Jadumani Singh (55kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg)nd men's head coach C. Kuttappa did not arrive with them.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the team members said that the aircraft through which they travelled from Belfast to Glasgow was a small one. Some of the key gear and the ceremonial outfits of the boxers for the curtain-raiser of the Commonwealth Games 2026 are included in the missing luggage.