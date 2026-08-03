CWG 2026: India Ends Campaign With 39 Medals; Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha Handed Over Baton For CWG 2030
India finished fourth in the medals table in Glasgow Commonwealth Games, taking home 39 medals including 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 10:07 AM IST
Glasgow: The Glasgow Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 officially ended on Sunday after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the centenary edition in Ahmedabad in 2030.
Officials presented the Commonwealth Games flag and baton to India's representatives, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi at the official handover ceremony in Glasgow.
India will become only the second nation after Australia to host the multi-sport event on more than one occasion, as it had previously organised the Games in New Delhi back in 2010.
The closing ceremony began with a celebration of Scotland's rich cultural heritage and then transitioned into a colourful showcase of India's cultural diversity and centuries-old traditions. The performance also included 'jugalbandi' of Indo-Scottish cultures with musicians and dancers from both nations coming together, which symbolised the passing of the baton from Glasgow to Ahmedabad.
On the sporting front, India had plenty to celebrate, finishing fourth in the medals table with a count of 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze, to cap off a successful campaign.
Although India's tally was lower than the 61 medals won in Birmingham in 2022, the context tells a different story, 30 of those medals had come in sports that were dropped from the Glasgow programme.
Proud of our contingent’s performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2026
Delighted that India has won 39 medals, including 13 Golds. Congrats to the medal winners.
Throughout the Games, our talented athletes have displayed exceptional skill, determination and dedication.…
India, with only 122 athletes compared to 210 four years ago, still managed to maintain its fourth-place finish while producing an even better medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals. Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh was the only Indian to win two medals. With the ceremonial handover complete, the focus now shifts to Ahmedabad, which will host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
Following the successful campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the entire Indian contingent and wished them success in the future events. "Proud of our contingent’s performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Delighted that India has won 39 medals, including 13 Golds. Congrats to the medal winners," he said.
"Throughout the Games, our talented athletes have displayed exceptional skill, determination and dedication. Their hardwork will keep inspiring our youngsters. My best wishes to the entire Indian contingent for the endeavours ahead. May they continue to give their very best and bring further glory to the nation," the PM added.
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