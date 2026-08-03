ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: India Ends Campaign With 39 Medals; Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha Handed Over Baton For CWG 2030

Glasgow: The Glasgow Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 officially ended on Sunday after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the centenary edition in Ahmedabad in 2030.

Officials presented the Commonwealth Games flag and baton to India's representatives, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi at the official handover ceremony in Glasgow.

India will become only the second nation after Australia to host the multi-sport event on more than one occasion, as it had previously organised the Games in New Delhi back in 2010.

The closing ceremony began with a celebration of Scotland's rich cultural heritage and then transitioned into a colourful showcase of India's cultural diversity and centuries-old traditions. The performance also included 'jugalbandi' of Indo-Scottish cultures with musicians and dancers from both nations coming together, which symbolised the passing of the baton from Glasgow to Ahmedabad.

On the sporting front, India had plenty to celebrate, finishing fourth in the medals table with a count of 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze, to cap off a successful campaign.