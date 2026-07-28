ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Ajaya Babu Wins Silver Medal In 79 Kg Weightlifting

Glasgow: Fast-rising Indian weightlifter Valluri Ajaya Babu produced a remarkable performance to win the silver medal in the men's 79kg category and continue the country's successful run in the sport at the ongoing Commonwealth Games here.

The 21-year-old from Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district lifted a Games record 149kg in snatch and 181kg in clean and jerk for a total of 330kg to win the second prize, narrowly missing out on gold to Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who totalled a Games record 331kg (147 + 184) during a gripping contest on Monday night.

This was India's sixth medal in weightlifting in the current edition of the Games. England's Chris Murray settled for bronze with a total of 325. First, Hidayat lifted 181kg to smash the Games record, the Indian then bettered it within seconds by lifting 181kg in his final attempt to break the record again for 330kg.

Hidayat did one better, breaking the record again with a lift of 184kg in his final attempt to win the gold medal. Earlier, after a failed second attempt at 149kg, Ajaya Babu made a fine comeback to lift the weight in his final try and set a new Games record, finishing at the top of the heap at the end of the snatch section ahead of England's Chris Murray (148kg) and Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad (147kg).