ETV Bharat / sports

CM Chandrababu Leads Andhra Pradesh In Hailing World Cup Hero Archer Dhiraj Bommadevara

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh archer Dheeraj Bommadevara has created history by becoming the first Indian man to win individual recurve gold at the Archery World Cup Final in Saltillo, Mexico.

In a thrilling final that concluded late on Sunday, Dhiraj defeated Japan's Nakanishi in a shoot-off after the match ended 5-5 in the stipulated time. Dheeraj held his nerve under pressure to score a perfect 10 in the shoot-off, while Nakanishi managed 9, securing the gold medal for the Indian.

Dheeraj's achievement marks a landmark moment for Indian men's recurve archery at the prestigious Archery World Cup Final. Before this, India's only recurve gold at the event had come through Dola Banerjee, who won the women's title in 2007.

CM Chandrababu Congratulates Dhiraj

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the Vijayawada archer on his historic achievement. He praised Dhiraj's journey from the Vijayawada Archery Grounds to the world stage in Mexico, describing his success as the result of perseverance, concentration and hard work.

The Chief Minister said Dhiraj had become an inspiration for young sporting talent in Andhra Pradesh and wished him greater success in the future.

"Heartiest congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara on becoming the FIRST Indian male archer to win individual Gold at the Archery World Cup Final! Today, the entire state of Andhra Pradesh and the nation are beaming with pride as you have ended a 16-year wait for India ... Dhiraj, you have shown the world what relentless grit, focus and determination can achieve... Keep hitting the bullseye!." CM wrote in his congratulatory X post.

Dy CM Pawan Praises Vijayawada Boy

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, in a post on X, joined Chandrababu in praising Dhiraj’s triumph. kalyan was particularly impressed about his composure, precision and determination, while highlighting his journey from Vijayawada to the biggest stage in world archery.