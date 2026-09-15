CM Chandrababu Leads Andhra Pradesh In Hailing World Cup Hero Archer Dhiraj Bommadevara
The Chief Minister said Dhiraj had become an inspiration for young sporting talent in Andhra Pradesh and wished him greater success in the future.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST|
Updated : September 15, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh archer Dheeraj Bommadevara has created history by becoming the first Indian man to win individual recurve gold at the Archery World Cup Final in Saltillo, Mexico.
In a thrilling final that concluded late on Sunday, Dhiraj defeated Japan's Nakanishi in a shoot-off after the match ended 5-5 in the stipulated time. Dheeraj held his nerve under pressure to score a perfect 10 in the shoot-off, while Nakanishi managed 9, securing the gold medal for the Indian.
Dheeraj's achievement marks a landmark moment for Indian men's recurve archery at the prestigious Archery World Cup Final. Before this, India's only recurve gold at the event had come through Dola Banerjee, who won the women's title in 2007.
CM Chandrababu Congratulates Dhiraj
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the Vijayawada archer on his historic achievement. He praised Dhiraj's journey from the Vijayawada Archery Grounds to the world stage in Mexico, describing his success as the result of perseverance, concentration and hard work.
From the archery grounds of Vijayawada to the top of the global podium in Mexico! History has been made!— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 14, 2026
Heartiest congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara on becoming the FIRST Indian male archer to win individual Gold at the Archery World Cup Final!
Today, the entire state of… pic.twitter.com/UT2lL5pcLX
The Chief Minister said Dhiraj had become an inspiration for young sporting talent in Andhra Pradesh and wished him greater success in the future.
"Heartiest congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara on becoming the FIRST Indian male archer to win individual Gold at the Archery World Cup Final! Today, the entire state of Andhra Pradesh and the nation are beaming with pride as you have ended a 16-year wait for India ... Dhiraj, you have shown the world what relentless grit, focus and determination can achieve... Keep hitting the bullseye!." CM wrote in his congratulatory X post.
Dy CM Pawan Praises Vijayawada Boy
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, in a post on X, joined Chandrababu in praising Dhiraj’s triumph. kalyan was particularly impressed about his composure, precision and determination, while highlighting his journey from Vijayawada to the biggest stage in world archery.
Heartiest congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara on his historic triumph at the Archery World Cup Final 2026 in Saltillo, Mexico.— Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) September 14, 2026
With remarkable composure, precision and determination, Dhiraj defeated Japan’s Junya Nakanishi in a thrilling shoot-off to claim Recurve Men’s… pic.twitter.com/zfXkaLp2r3
“Heartiest congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara on his historic triumph at the Archery World Cup Final 2026 in Saltillo, Mexico,” Kalyan wrote, praising the archer for defeating Nakanishi in a thrilling shoot-off to claim the men’s recurve individual gold.
‘AP Sports Glory Reaches World Stage’
Minister for IT and Human resources Development and son of CM Chandrababu, Nara Lokesh also congratulated Dheeraj, saying his victory had taken Andhra Pradesh's sporting achievements to the global stage.
Lokesh also congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on winning the Women's Asia Cup T20 and noted the contribution of Andhra Pradesh's Sri Charani, who claimed four wickets in the final.
History made by #indianarmy archer. Subedar Dhiraj Bommadevara Create History.— Indian Army Sports and Adventure (@IA_SportsAdvntr) September 14, 2026
At the Archery World Cup Finals, Mexico (09–14 Sep 2026), Indian Army Archer Subedar Dhiraj Bommadevara wins GOLD in the Individual Recurve Event — becoming the First Indian male Archer ever to win… pic.twitter.com/SBRHXU3jJc
Sports Minister Hails World Champ
Andhra Pradesh Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said Dhiraj's triumph and the raining of the India flag on the world state were a matter of pride for the country and the state.
The minister described Dhiraj as an inspiration to young athletes and said the state government was committed to supporting sportspersons with training and necessary facilities.
Sports Authority Andhra Pradesh chairman Anmini Ravi Naidu also congratulated Dhiraj and wished him further international success, saying the archer's achievement had brought pride to both Andhra Pradesh and the country.
The others who congratulated Dhiraj include AP Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Also read
Dhiraj Bommadevara Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Male Recurve Archer To Win World Cup Final Gold
Recurve Archers Win Two Bronze; India Finish With Four Medals In World Cup Stage 3