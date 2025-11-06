Women's World Cup Cricket Winner Sneh Rana To Receive Rs 50 lakh Monetary Incentive
Sneha Rana stated that she will continue to work to bring glory to the country and Uttarakhand.
Dehradun: A monetary reward of Rs 50 lakh was announced for Sneha Rana of Uttarakhand, for bringing pride to the country and the state. This announcement comes following the victory in the recent World Cup Women's Cricket cup victory. Chief Minister Dhami called her and informed over the phone calling her Uttarakhand's daughter and international cricketer Sneha Rana.He congratulated Rana for her contribution to India's victory and wished her well for her continued performance in the World Cup tournament. He further told her she had helped place Uttarakhand's name on the global level.
"Her success is an inspiration for our youth and especially our daughers. The state government is working towards providing the best facilities and incentives to our athletes. Our daughters of Uttarakhand are making the country proud, and Sneha Rana's performance is a stellar example," CM said.
Meanwhile, Sneha Rana expressed her gratitude to CM Dhami for the honor and the monetary incentive. She also stated that she will continue to work to bring glory to the country and Uttarakhand.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian women's cricket team met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting lasted about two hours, during which, PM Modi congratulated the world champions on their victory.
The Indian team became champions by defeating South Africa in the finals of Women's Cricket ODI World Cup. They achieved a huge success in the semi-finals when the Indian women's team defeated the seven-time champions Australia, while chasing a target of more than 300 runs. It is pertinent to note, Sneh Rana has played a key role in her team's rise to becoming the world champions. She played until the quarterfinals of the Women's Cricket World Cup, demonstrating both impressive batting and bowling performances. Along with this, Sneh Rana, scored 28 runs hitting two sixes and two fours against Sri Lanka in the first match of the World Cup. He had also taken two wickets.
Sneh Rana is a resident of Sinola village adjacent to Dehradun. She started practising cricket at the age of nine by taking admission in a club in Dehradun. She made her international debut in ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka in 2014. Following this, she had to miss the 2016 season due to a knee injury and made a comeback after five years in the year 2021. That is when she played her first Test match against England.
Different states have begun showering monetary gifts on this victorious team. Following their victory, the BCCI announced a cash prize of Rs 51 crore to the Indian women's cricket team. The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to team member Kranti Gaur. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, CM of Himachal Pradesh announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to Indian women's cricket team fast bowler Renuka Thakur. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced to make Deepti Sharma, the star player of the final, Deputy Superintendent of Police.
