Women's World Cup Cricket Winner Sneh Rana To Receive Rs 50 lakh Monetary Incentive

Dehradun: A monetary reward of Rs 50 lakh was announced for Sneha Rana of Uttarakhand, for bringing pride to the country and the state. This announcement comes following the victory in the recent World Cup Women's Cricket cup victory. Chief Minister Dhami called her and informed over the phone calling her Uttarakhand's daughter and international cricketer Sneha Rana.He congratulated Rana for her contribution to India's victory and wished her well for her continued performance in the World Cup tournament. He further told her she had helped place Uttarakhand's name on the global level.

"Her success is an inspiration for our youth and especially our daughers. The state government is working towards providing the best facilities and incentives to our athletes. Our daughters of Uttarakhand are making the country proud, and Sneha Rana's performance is a stellar example," CM said.

Meanwhile, Sneha Rana expressed her gratitude to CM Dhami for the honor and the monetary incentive. She also stated that she will continue to work to bring glory to the country and Uttarakhand.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian women's cricket team met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting lasted about two hours, during which, PM Modi congratulated the world champions on their victory.