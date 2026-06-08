Christian Eriksen Health Update: Denmark Football Issues Fresh Statement After Midfielder Collapses During Friendly Against Ukraine
Eriksen had suffered a cardiac arrest during a match against Finland at Euro 2021, and a similar incident has occurred.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: Denmark football has issued a health update on the midfielder Christian Eriksen, who collapsed during the pre-World Cup friendly match against Ukraine. The statement read that the footballer is doing well, and further examinations will determine the cause of the incident.
“Christian is doing well and left the field himself. As I see it, the pacemaker is beating as it should. He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him,” the statement read.
Momentos que hacen que el fut pase a segundo plano 💔— AS USA Latino (@US_diarioas) June 7, 2026
Eriksen volvió a desvanecerse durante un partido con Dinamarca, provocando la suspensión inmediata del encuentro ante Ucrania 🚨
(La Federación Danesa confirma que el futbolista está consciente, estable y bajo observación… pic.twitter.com/T1RePVlKgo
“He will undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident. We are in ongoing contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian is doing well, and he asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was okay.”
The football World Cup is all set to commence from June 11, and only a few days are left for the marquee event. However, in the pre-World Cup friendly between Denmark and Sweden, an unexpected incident occurred on the field. It was a repeat of an incident that occurred five years back as Denmark footballer collapsed on the pitch during the match against Ukraine.
Five years back, Eriksen suffered a similar experience when he suffered a heart attack in the Euro 2021 match against Finland. He was brought back from near-death by teammate Simon Zaire and team doctors on the field. The Danish star later returned to the field with a pacemaker fitted, and doctors permitted him.
June 7, 2026
The 34-year-old midfielder collapsed on the pitch during the 65th minute of the match against Ukraine and medical staff rushed to the field to attend him. Teams from both teams surrounded him, and he was taken off the pitch. Although Denmark were leading by 2-1, the match was abandoned considering the severity of the situation.
It now remains to be seen when he will return to action. The 34-year-old plays for Denmark at the international stage and for the German Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg.