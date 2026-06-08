ETV Bharat / sports

Christian Eriksen Health Update: Denmark Football Issues Fresh Statement After Midfielder Collapses During Friendly Against Ukraine

Hyderabad: Denmark football has issued a health update on the midfielder Christian Eriksen, who collapsed during the pre-World Cup friendly match against Ukraine. The statement read that the footballer is doing well, and further examinations will determine the cause of the incident.

“Christian is doing well and left the field himself. As I see it, the pacemaker is beating as it should. He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him,” the statement read.

“He will undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident. We are in ongoing contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian is doing well, and he asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was okay.”