ETV Bharat / sports

Chris Gayle Becomes Co-Owner And Brand Ambassador Of Glasgow-Based T20 Team

Hyderabad: Chris Gayle, famously known as the 'Universe Boss' in world cricket, is now set to embark on a new innings. He has acquired ownership of a team in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). The ETPL has announced a new team named the Glasgow Mugafians. Tanesha Batra serves as the owner of the franchise, while the legendary West Indies player Chris Gayle has taken on the roles of co-owner and Global Brand Ambassador. This franchise will represent Scotland.

Chris Gayle on co-owning the franchise

Before embarking on the new innings, Chris Gayle stated, "Taking on the role of Co-owner of the Glasgow Mugafians marks an exciting new chapter for me. The ETPL is already making waves across the globe, and drawing upon my experience of playing in franchise leagues worldwide, I am fully confident that this is going to be something truly special."

He further added, "Europe represents the final frontier for cricket, and the ETPL possesses the potential to unearth local talent and groom future heroes who will further strengthen the sport in this region. I simply cannot wait to embark on this new journey."

What is ETPL?

ETPL is the abbreviation for the European T20 Premier League. It is Europe's first ICC-recognised T20 franchise tournament. A total of six teams—Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, and Rotterdam—will participate in this league. The inaugural edition of the ETPL is scheduled to take place from August 26 to September 20, 2026, comprising a total of 33 matches. Notably, this European league is being developed in partnership with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association.