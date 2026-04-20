Chris Gayle Becomes Co-Owner And Brand Ambassador Of Glasgow-Based T20 Team
Former West Indies legend Chris Gayle has acquired an ownership stake in the Glasgow Mugafians.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chris Gayle, famously known as the 'Universe Boss' in world cricket, is now set to embark on a new innings. He has acquired ownership of a team in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). The ETPL has announced a new team named the Glasgow Mugafians. Tanesha Batra serves as the owner of the franchise, while the legendary West Indies player Chris Gayle has taken on the roles of co-owner and Global Brand Ambassador. This franchise will represent Scotland.
Chris Gayle on co-owning the franchise
Before embarking on the new innings, Chris Gayle stated, "Taking on the role of Co-owner of the Glasgow Mugafians marks an exciting new chapter for me. The ETPL is already making waves across the globe, and drawing upon my experience of playing in franchise leagues worldwide, I am fully confident that this is going to be something truly special."
🚨 CHRIS GAYLE TO ETPL 🚨— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 20, 2026
- ETPL, led by Abhishek Bachchan announced Chris Gayle & Mugafi Group has acquired the ownership of Glasgow franchise 🔥
EPTL starts on August 26th, across 6 venues: Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast and Rotterdam. pic.twitter.com/h85DcnQFay
He further added, "Europe represents the final frontier for cricket, and the ETPL possesses the potential to unearth local talent and groom future heroes who will further strengthen the sport in this region. I simply cannot wait to embark on this new journey."
What is ETPL?
ETPL is the abbreviation for the European T20 Premier League. It is Europe's first ICC-recognised T20 franchise tournament. A total of six teams—Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, and Rotterdam—will participate in this league. The inaugural edition of the ETPL is scheduled to take place from August 26 to September 20, 2026, comprising a total of 33 matches. Notably, this European league is being developed in partnership with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association.
Bollywood star as co-owner of ETPL
Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan is the co-owner of the league. He expressed his excitement ahead of the league.
"We are delighted to welcome the Mugafi Group and Chris Gayle to this journey. Europe represents one of the most exciting frontiers for cricket, a region rich in sporting culture, diversity and untapped potential,” he said.
“With the ETPL, we are not just building a league but creating a platform that can unlock talent, unite markets and establish Europe as a powerful new centre of the global game.”
Other international stars in ETPL
Chris Gayle is not the first legendary cricketer to join the ETPL; indeed, several star cricketers have already associated themselves with this league. For instance, the Amsterdam team enjoys the backing of Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh and hockey star Jamie Dwyer, while Mitchell Marsh serves as the team's captain.
Furthermore, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is a co-owner of the Belfast team, while the Edinburgh team is spearheaded by New Zealand international players Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum, with Mitchell Santner leading the side as captain.