Woven With Skill, Assisted By Luck! Novak Djokovic Wins China Open 2026 Even Before Completion Of Final
Novak Djokovic was up against Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the final of the China Open.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: Although age is catching up with the Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, luck is still on his side. They say that fortune favours the brave, and it did for the 39-year-old as he clinched a record seventh China Open title on Tuesday. Djokovic was crowned champion even without completing the final. With the victory, he won 102nd ATP singles titles, just one away from Roger Federer’s tally.
The sixth-seeded Serbian was up against Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the final. Djokovic was leading the contest 7-6(3), 0-1, but Minaur retired with a groin injury, handing Djokovic the trophy. Minaur had to stop play after playing with his left thigh heavily bandaged. Notably, this is the second match in a row where Djokovic went on to win the match even before the completion of the proceedings. In the semi-final against Daniil Medvedev, the Russian was disqualified after hitting a spectator with the ball.
This feeling? Unbeatable. https://t.co/g0CUQBjigm— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) October 6, 2026
Djokovic adds to already perfect Beijing record
With the win, Djokovic’s record at the China Open was extended to 34-0, and he secured his seventh title in the history of the tournament. It was also the 21st consecutive year for Djokovic with at least one singles title.
The Serbian now has 102 ATP titles and is just one behind Roger Federer’s tally of 103 titles. The record for most titles in the Open Era is held by Jimmy Connors with 109 titles.
De Minaur made it a gruelling contest for Djokovic in the opening set using groundstrokes and saving two break points. The Australian star smashed 11 winners as compared to Djokovic’s 3, but unforced errors in the tie-break culminated in him losing the opening set.
closing the gap 🏆 @DjokerNole now requires just 1 more title to equal Federer’s career tally of 103 🤝 @Infosys | #partner https://t.co/ryPCkICvyU— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 6, 2026
Notably, both players required medical attention, but the Australian player has to pull out eventually.
Head-to-head
Both players have won five matches, with De Minaur managing to win only one match in the quarter-finals of the United Cup. Djokovic’s recent win against De Minaur before the China Open was at Wimbledon 2025, when he scored a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory.
Three consecutive wins over Top-10
Djokovic had a strong run in the tournament, beating players from the top 10 ATP ranks in the China Open. He first overcame Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals, then beat Daniil Medvedev and defeated De Minaur to lift the silverware.
Novak Djokovic journey in the China Open
|Round
|Opponent
|Result
|Score
|Round of 32
|Nuno Borges
|Won
|6-3, 7-6(2)
|Round of 16
|Yunchaokete Bu
|Won
|4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2
|Quarter-finals
|Alexander Zverev (1)
|Won
|4-6, 6-4, 6-4
|Semi-finals
|Daniil Medvedev (3)
|Won
|7-5, 5-3 (Default)
|Finals
|Alex de Minaur (5)
|Won
|7-6(3), 0-1 (Retired)