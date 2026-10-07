ETV Bharat / sports

Woven With Skill, Assisted By Luck! Novak Djokovic Wins China Open 2026 Even Before Completion Of Final

Hyderabad: Although age is catching up with the Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, luck is still on his side. They say that fortune favours the brave, and it did for the 39-year-old as he clinched a record seventh China Open title on Tuesday. Djokovic was crowned champion even without completing the final. With the victory, he won 102nd ATP singles titles, just one away from Roger Federer’s tally.

The sixth-seeded Serbian was up against Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the final. Djokovic was leading the contest 7-6(3), 0-1, but Minaur retired with a groin injury, handing Djokovic the trophy. Minaur had to stop play after playing with his left thigh heavily bandaged. Notably, this is the second match in a row where Djokovic went on to win the match even before the completion of the proceedings. In the semi-final against Daniil Medvedev, the Russian was disqualified after hitting a spectator with the ball.

Djokovic adds to already perfect Beijing record

With the win, Djokovic’s record at the China Open was extended to 34-0, and he secured his seventh title in the history of the tournament. It was also the 21st consecutive year for Djokovic with at least one singles title.

The Serbian now has 102 ATP titles and is just one behind Roger Federer’s tally of 103 titles. The record for most titles in the Open Era is held by Jimmy Connors with 109 titles.