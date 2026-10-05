ETV Bharat / sports

China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Break Rafael Nadal’s Record With Comeback Win Over Alexander Zverev

Hyderabad: Comeback victories aren't new for Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic. The 39-year-old pulled off another stunning win in the China Open after going one set down against US Open winner Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. En route to his 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over the opponent, Djokovic surpassed Spaniard Rafael Nadal’s record.

Nadal previously owned the record with 31 consecutive wins at the Roland Garros before his streak came to an end in the fourth-round fixture against Robin Soderling in 2009.

The Serbian star broke Rafael Nadal’s long-standing record of the most consecutive wins at a single tournament without defeat. It was Djokovic’s 32nd win in a row at the China Open, making him the first man in the Open Era to win 32 matches at a single event before conceding a loss.

The achievement becomes more special considering the amount of time Djokovic had stayed away from the China Open. This is his first appearance in the competition since 2015. Djokovic had won the tournament in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015. Djokovic had entered the tournament with a 29-0 record, and three more wins in the tournament had taken his tally to 32.

Djokovic’s comeback after Zverev’s strong start

Djokovic’s perfect record came under threat after the conclusion of the first set as the German took the first set 6-4. The Serbian had to pull himself back to beat the in-form German opponent.

Djokovic focused on longer rallies afterwards and also capitalised on the opening he got. The second set remained on serve until the 10th game, but the Serbian pounced on errors committed by Zverev after that and leveled the match, winning the set by 6-4.

The third and decisive set followed a similar pattern as Djokovic broke serve of his opponent at crucial moments. At 4-5, Zverev faltered with his serve, and Djokovic completed his comeback, winning the third set by 6-4.

Djokovic will now play against third seed Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals. Medvedev defeated Francisco Cerundolo 7-6(4), 6-3 on Sunday to secure a place in the top four.