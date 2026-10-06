ETV Bharat / sports

China Open 2026: Daniil Medvedev Apologises After Being Disqualified For Hitting A Spectator With Ball

File photo: Daniil Medvedev ( AP )

Hyderabad: Daniil Medvedev has issued an apology after his China Open 2026 ended in a bizarre manner. The Russian player was defaulted during the semi-final clash against Novak Djokovic after he hit a spectator in the stands with the ball. Medvedev said in his apology that he is ‘terribly sorry’ and hopes to meet him in person and apologise.

"I feel terribly sorry for him, actually, and I just hope he's okay. That's the most important. The rest, we move on. I just really care about him right now. Hopefully I can meet him and make up for it somehow,” Medvedev stated after the match. How did Medvedev's campaign end at the China Open? Medvedev's campaign in the China Open 2026 ended even before the conclusion of the semifinal against Novak Djokovic. When his Serbian opponent was serving for the match at 7-5, 5-3. Medvedev hit the ball away in frustration after it came back rolling to him. The ball sailed into the stands and hit the spectator near the eye. Medvedev admits feeling horrible