China Open 2026: Daniil Medvedev Apologises After Being Disqualified For Hitting A Spectator With Ball
Daniil Medvedev has issued an apology after a ball struck by him hit a fan in the stands at the China Open 2026.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
Hyderabad: Daniil Medvedev has issued an apology after his China Open 2026 ended in a bizarre manner. The Russian player was defaulted during the semi-final clash against Novak Djokovic after he hit a spectator in the stands with the ball. Medvedev said in his apology that he is ‘terribly sorry’ and hopes to meet him in person and apologise.
"I feel terribly sorry for him, actually, and I just hope he's okay. That's the most important. The rest, we move on. I just really care about him right now. Hopefully I can meet him and make up for it somehow,” Medvedev stated after the match.
How did Medvedev's campaign end at the China Open?
Medvedev's campaign in the China Open 2026 ended even before the conclusion of the semifinal against Novak Djokovic. When his Serbian opponent was serving for the match at 7-5, 5-3. Medvedev hit the ball away in frustration after it came back rolling to him. The ball sailed into the stands and hit the spectator near the eye.
DANIIL MEDVEDEV DISQUALIFIED FOR HITTING A SPECTATOR WITH A BALL 🚨 NOVAK DJOKOVIC INTO THE BEIJING FINAL. https://t.co/pdkl3nTF3d— Kalshi Tennis (@KalshiTen) October 5, 2026
Medvedev admits feeling horrible
The Russian tennis star said that it was an accident and he felt horrible after seeing what unfolded in front of his eyes.
"It was 100 per cent an accident. You can see that I didn't hit the ball in anger. The ball was bouncing back, so I tried to just hit it anywhere, so it wouldn't go out of the court,” Medvedev expressed.
Daniil Medvedev after his disqualification for hitting the spectator in the face with a ball during match against Novak Djokovic in Beijing “Terribly sorry to the spectator. Trying to get in touch with him if he wants it. Hopefully I can apologize in person and see how he feels. 100% an accident. I didn’t hit the ball in anger. I do a lot of bad things but usually ball abuse is not my thing. The ball was bouncing back. I tried to just hit it anywhere so it doesn’t go out from the court. When I saw the result I felt horrible because I don’t think I was ever close to such a situation. Most important, I hope that he’s okay. You never know with these type of situations.” (via @WivoRN) https://t.co/tR0jGpnVDi— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 5, 2026
"When I saw the result, I felt horrible because, again, I don't think I was ever close to such a situation. The most important thing is I hope that he's okay, because you never know with these types of situations."
As a punishment, Medvedev was docked 200 ATP ranking points. Also, prize money from his China Open semifinal run was stripped off.
Daniil Medvedev controversies
This is not the first occasion when Medvedev has found himself at the centre of the controversy. In 2025 alone, he was involved in three incidents which triggered a discussion in the tennis world. The 30-year-old smashed his racket to pieces after a 6-0, 6-0 loss at the 2025 Monte Carlo Masters and was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct.
At the US Open the same year, he was involved in an argument with the umpire after loss to Benjamin Bonzi and incurred a fine of $42,500. At the Australian Open 2025, outbursts and damaging the net camera with his racket caused him a $76,000 fine.