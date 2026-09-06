China Masters 2026: Satwik-Chirag Become First Indian Players To Win Tournament Title
The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the China Open title by beating a Chinese pair in a thrilling final.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the China Masters for the first time in their career, beating the home favourites He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu. The pair scripted a comeback after losing the first set and won the match 11-21, 21-13, 21-17. The Indian pair won the second title of the season, emerging triumphant in a contest that lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes.
Satwik and Chirag became the first and only Indian badminton players to win the China Masters. It is their second title of the season after winning the Singapore Open in May.
It was the 10th BWF World Tour title for the Indian pair, and they beat the duo of He and Ren for the third time, winning all the matches they played against the opposition pair. The win was orchestrated with patience, tactical adjustments and keeping calm under pressure.
LI-NING China Masters 2026— BWFScore (@BWFScore) September 6, 2026
MD - Final
🇮🇳Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY🏅
11 21 21 🇮🇳Chirag SHETTY🏅
🇨🇳HE Ji Ting
21 13 17 🇨🇳REN Xiang Yu
🕚 in 70 minutes
He and Ren used the pace to engage the opposition in a quick exchange and created the opening for their smashes. The Indians were soon trailing by 0-5 in the first set, and they never found their rhythm again. The Chinese duo attacked through the centre and bagged the set 21-11.
Although they lost the opening set, the Indian pair scripted a comeback story after that. In the second set, Chirag started intercepting the shuttle earlier, and it allowed them to stretch the opposition from side to side. Their defence also looked sharper, and the Indian pair won the second set by 21-13.
SATWIK & CHIRAG CREATES HISTORY! 🤯— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 6, 2026
- First Indian Players to win the China Masters
WELL DONE BOYS!!!! 💪🔥
[🎥 - @BadmintonMedia1 ] pic.twitter.com/DHrGiWLApF
The third set turned out to be a close encounter. At the mid-break interval, Ren had a narrow 11-10 lead. In the decisive set, Satwik started lifting the shuttle towards the backhand side of the Chinese pair. Satwik and Chirag were trailing by a narrow margin for most of the game, but they took control of the proceedings with 18-17. The Indian pair then maintained the lead and won the third and final set.
Notably, Satwik and Chirag had reached the final of the China Masters in 2023 and 2025 but suffered a defeat in the summit clash.