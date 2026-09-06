ETV Bharat / sports

China Masters 2026: Satwik-Chirag Become First Indian Players To Win Tournament Title

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the China Masters for the first time in their career, beating the home favourites He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu. The pair scripted a comeback after losing the first set and won the match 11-21, 21-13, 21-17. The Indian pair won the second title of the season, emerging triumphant in a contest that lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes. Satwik and Chirag became the first and only Indian badminton players to win the China Masters. It is their second title of the season after winning the Singapore Open in May. It was the 10th BWF World Tour title for the Indian pair, and they beat the duo of He and Ren for the third time, winning all the matches they played against the opposition pair. The win was orchestrated with patience, tactical adjustments and keeping calm under pressure.