ETV Bharat / sports

Chess Olympiad 2026: India Men Lose Sole Lead After Defeat Against Uzbekistan, Women Stun USA

Hyderabad: The Indian men’s team suffered their first loss in the Chess Olympiad, going down 1.5-2.5 to the hosts Uzbekistan in the sixth-round clash. The defending champions were in sole lead in the open section, but the team lost it after the defeat.

Uzbekistan came into the contest with one of the strongest fields in the tournament, featuring Javokhir Sindarov, Nodirbek Yakubboev, Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Shamsiddin Vokhidov. Two strong contenders in the tournament were up against each other, and the clash lived up to its hype.

R Praggnanandhaa drew against Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the top board, while Arjun Erigaisi’s contest with Javokhir Sindarov also ended in a stalemate. D Gukesh held Shamsiddin Vokhidov on Board 4.

The decisive result in the contest came on Board 3, where Nodirbek Yakubboev eked out a win against Nihal Sarin. Sarin had produced some impressive performances earlier in the tournament, but on Monday he faltered against the challenge of Yakubboev. The Uzbek player was quick to seize upon the unforced errors committed by Sarin, and it was a queen-versus-two-piece endgame. Yakubboev maintained control from then on and didn’t allow Sarin to pave his way back into the game.