Chess Olympiad 2026: India Men Lose Sole Lead After Defeat Against Uzbekistan, Women Stun USA
The Indian juggernaut came to a halt at the Chess Olympiad 2026 after losing to Uzbekistan.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian men’s team suffered their first loss in the Chess Olympiad, going down 1.5-2.5 to the hosts Uzbekistan in the sixth-round clash. The defending champions were in sole lead in the open section, but the team lost it after the defeat.
Uzbekistan came into the contest with one of the strongest fields in the tournament, featuring Javokhir Sindarov, Nodirbek Yakubboev, Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Shamsiddin Vokhidov. Two strong contenders in the tournament were up against each other, and the clash lived up to its hype.
Round 6 | Results | Top Boards | FIDE Chess Olympiad 2026 #ChessOlympiad pic.twitter.com/fXBIeSfIrP— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 21, 2026
R Praggnanandhaa drew against Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the top board, while Arjun Erigaisi’s contest with Javokhir Sindarov also ended in a stalemate. D Gukesh held Shamsiddin Vokhidov on Board 4.
The decisive result in the contest came on Board 3, where Nodirbek Yakubboev eked out a win against Nihal Sarin. Sarin had produced some impressive performances earlier in the tournament, but on Monday he faltered against the challenge of Yakubboev. The Uzbek player was quick to seize upon the unforced errors committed by Sarin, and it was a queen-versus-two-piece endgame. Yakubboev maintained control from then on and didn’t allow Sarin to pave his way back into the game.
Standings | After Round 6 | FIDE Chess Olympiad 2026#ChessOlympiad pic.twitter.com/WWmpnkGWVx— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 21, 2026
With a report card of three draws and one defeat, India suffered a loss against Uzbekistan by 1.5-2.5. The result affected India’s position at the top in the standings, and Uzbekistan is now the sole leader. Uzbekistan is now the sole leader with a tally of 12 points, while China, who beat Germany, are at the second position with 11 points.
The Indian women bounced back after their defeat in the previous round and beat second seed USA 3-1 in a remarkable performance. Vantika Agrawal and B. Savitha Shri won their respective matches, playing a crucial role in India’s win. Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh drew their respective matches on the top two boards.
Savitha beat Rose Atwell, while Vantika outsmarted Irina Krush in a 65-move game, showing a lot of patience to capitalise on her advantageous position.
Uzbekistan beat India (Open section)
(R. Praggnanandhaa drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov; Arjun Erigaisi drew with Javokhir Sindarov; Nihal Sarin lost to Nodirbek Yakubboev; D. Gukesh drew with Shamsiddin Vokhidov).
India beat USA (Women's section)
(Koneru Humpy drew with Carissa Yip; Divya Deshmukh drew with Alice Lee; Vantika Agrawal beat Irina Krush; B. Savitha Shri beat Rose Atwell).