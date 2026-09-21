Chess Olympiad 2026: Indian Men Crush Netherlands By 3-1; Women Suffer Defeat Against Poland
India men continued their impressive run in the Chess Olympiad beating Netherlands while women faced a setback against Poland.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian men outplayed Netherlands by 3-1 in the Open section of the Chess Olympiad 2026 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. However, the Indian women suffered a defeat against Poland by a narrow margin in the fifth round of the 46th edition of the tournament.
India men beat Netherlands
Praggnanandhaa had registered three draws against lower-ranked players earlier in the tournament. But, when it mattered most, Pragg stepped up while playing on the top board to beat in-form Anish Giri. Gukesh eked out a win on fourth board against Erwin l'Ami to play a key role in India’s win.
Round 5 | Results | Top Boards | FIDE Chess Olympiad 2026 #ChessOlympiad pic.twitter.com/Quv1T3CZQw— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 20, 2026
Arjun Erigaisi played a draw against Jorden Van Foreest while Nihal Sarin also drew with Loek Van Wely. With their fifth victory in a row, the defending champions have kept them in strong contention of winning the silverware yet again.
Women suffer defeat against Poland
The Indian women's team suffered a heartbreak against Poland and R Vaishali’s loss against Aleksandra Maltsevskaya on the second board turned out to be decisive as the other three matches ended in draws. With six more rounds to go, it will be interesting to know how the women’s team will bounce back.
Standings | After Round 5 | FIDE Chess Olympiad 2026#ChessOlympiad pic.twitter.com/VkWJH8LzgS— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 20, 2026
Two upsets in fifth round
In a shocking fifth round result, Germany stunned top-seed USA. Frederik Svane outplayed Hans Moke Niemann on the third board and it paved the way for German triumph. Vincent Keymer drew with Fabiano Caruana, Matthias Bluebaum held Wesley So to a draw while Alexander Donchenko drew against Levon Aronian.
Uzbekistan displayed a team effort to thrash eighth seed Hungary 4-0. Uzbekistan along with Germany and India now share the top spot in the standings.
India result Open section Round 5
India vs Holland 3-1: (R Praggnanandhaa beat Anish Giri; Arjun Erigaisi drew with Jorden Van Foreest; Nihal Sarin drew with Loek Van Wely; D Gukesh beat Erwin L'Ami)
India result women section Round 5
India vs Poland 1.5-2.5 (Koneru Humpy drew with Oliwia Kiolbasa; R Vaishali lost to Aleksandra Maltsevskaya; Divya Deshmukh drew with Klaudia Kulon; Vantika Agrawal drew with Monika Socko).