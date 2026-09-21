ETV Bharat / sports

Chess Olympiad 2026: Indian Men Crush Netherlands By 3-1; Women Suffer Defeat Against Poland

Hyderabad: The Indian men outplayed Netherlands by 3-1 in the Open section of the Chess Olympiad 2026 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. However, the Indian women suffered a defeat against Poland by a narrow margin in the fifth round of the 46th edition of the tournament.

India men beat Netherlands

Praggnanandhaa had registered three draws against lower-ranked players earlier in the tournament. But, when it mattered most, Pragg stepped up while playing on the top board to beat in-form Anish Giri. Gukesh eked out a win on fourth board against Erwin l'Ami to play a key role in India’s win.

Arjun Erigaisi played a draw against Jorden Van Foreest while Nihal Sarin also drew with Loek Van Wely. With their fifth victory in a row, the defending champions have kept them in strong contention of winning the silverware yet again.

Women suffer defeat against Poland

The Indian women's team suffered a heartbreak against Poland and R Vaishali’s loss against Aleksandra Maltsevskaya on the second board turned out to be decisive as the other three matches ended in draws. With six more rounds to go, it will be interesting to know how the women’s team will bounce back.