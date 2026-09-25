Chess Olympiad 2026: India Men Settle For Draw Against Azerbaijan, Savitha Bail Out India Women Against Kazakhstan
India played a 2-2 draw with Azerbaijan in the Open section while the women’s team played a 2-2 draw against Kazakhstan.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian men held Azerbaijan to a 2-2 draw while Germany defeated Uzbekistan by a narrow 2.5-1.5 margin. The results have opened the title race as Germany is at the top position with Uzbekistan on 14 points and followed by Holland and India who are on 13 points each.
In the Women’s section, India's B Savitha Shri stepped up in a crucial situation helping the team play a 2-2 draw against Kazakhstan in the women's chess Olympiad. China is sharing the top spot with Kazakhstan in the standings in the women’s section with 13 points. India are just half points behind the leaders with three more rounds to go.
India miss chance to close in
With the matches on the other three boards drawn, Nihal Sarin had a chance to lead India to a victory in the clash against Nodirbek Yakubboev. However, he blundered his queen and the match slipped from India’s grip.
D Gukesh’s draw against Muradli Mahammad was also the talking point as the current world champion had the advantage of playing with whites. Gukesh went on an ambitious queen move but Murali came up with some accurate queen manoeuvres. In the endgame, the Azerbaijani blocked the centre of the board and activated his king while Gukesh tried to create attacking chances from the side of the queen.
Muradli produced a strong defence in the 56-move match and the fixture resulted in a draw.
As Germany beat Uzbekistan in the other matches, India had a golden chance to reduce the lead.
Savitha Shri saves Indian women’s day
Savita Shri’s impressive run on Board 4 continued as she produced her seventh win in the tournament. The team had lagged behind after Alua Nurman beat Vaishali Rameshbabu on Board 2 and they needed a rescue act.
Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy drew against Meruert Kamalidenova and Bibisara Assaubayeva, respectively.
Savita played an Italian Game (Giuoco Piano) and the contest soon turned into a long strategic battle.
India 2 - Azerbaijan 2
R. Praggnanandhaa drew with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov; Arjun Eriagisi drew with Aydin Suleymanli; D. Gukesh drew with Mahammad Muradli; Vidit Gujrathi drew with Rauf Mamedov.
India 2 - Kazakhstan 2
Bibisara Assaubayeva drew with Koneru Humpy; R. Vaishali lost to Alua Nurman; Divya Deshmukh drew with Meruert Kamalidenova; B. Savitha Shri beat Elnaz Kaliakhmet.