ETV Bharat / sports

Chess Olympiad 2026: India Men Settle For Draw Against Azerbaijan, Savitha Bail Out India Women Against Kazakhstan

Hyderabad: The Indian men held Azerbaijan to a 2-2 draw while Germany defeated Uzbekistan by a narrow 2.5-1.5 margin. The results have opened the title race as Germany is at the top position with Uzbekistan on 14 points and followed by Holland and India who are on 13 points each.

In the Women’s section, India's B Savitha Shri stepped up in a crucial situation helping the team play a 2-2 draw against Kazakhstan in the women's chess Olympiad. China is sharing the top spot with Kazakhstan in the standings in the women’s section with 13 points. India are just half points behind the leaders with three more rounds to go.

India miss chance to close in

With the matches on the other three boards drawn, Nihal Sarin had a chance to lead India to a victory in the clash against Nodirbek Yakubboev. However, he blundered his queen and the match slipped from India’s grip.

D Gukesh’s draw against Muradli Mahammad was also the talking point as the current world champion had the advantage of playing with whites. Gukesh went on an ambitious queen move but Murali came up with some accurate queen manoeuvres. In the endgame, the Azerbaijani blocked the centre of the board and activated his king while Gukesh tried to create attacking chances from the side of the queen.

Muradli produced a strong defence in the 56-move match and the fixture resulted in a draw.

As Germany beat Uzbekistan in the other matches, India had a golden chance to reduce the lead.

Savitha Shri saves Indian women’s day