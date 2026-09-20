Chess Olympiad 2026: Indian Men Outplay Spain 3-1; Women Register Dominating Win Over Mongolia
India's men's team defeated Spain 3-1 in Round 4 clash of the Chess Olympiad while India beat Mongolia in women’s section.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian men’s team continued their impressive run in the Chess Olympiad 2026 beating Spain 3-1 in the Round 4 clash. World champion D Gukesh shone with a victory over former world championship challenger Alexei Shirov .
Arjun Erigais helped the Indian team take the lead courtesy of a brilliantly deployed attacking game on the second board. R Praggnanandhaa played a draw against David Anton Guijarro while Nihal Sarin also settled for a draw in the fixture against Jaime Santos Latasa.
Gukesh then scored his second win in a row overcoming the rough patch he was going through earlier. Shirov deployed a Sicilian Taimanov but it didn’t go according to plan. Gukesh seized control of the proceedings early in the middlegame.
Round 4 | Results | Top Boards | FIDE Chess Olympiad 2026 #ChessOlympiad pic.twitter.com/GDQ4lpvgQL— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 19, 2026
Shirov sacrificed a rook for a minor piece and it paved the way for Gukesh to seize the opportunity. The Indian grandmaster opened up the centre and emerged triumphant in the 42-move clash.
Arjun faced Queen’s Indian defence and cashed in with king side attack which created weakness around the black side of the board. Arjun then invaded the opponent’s queen on the seventh rank to register a knockout punch.
In the women’s section, the Indian team impressed as well with an identical 3-1 result. B Savitha Shri scored a victory over Munguntuul Batkhuyag while World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh beat Bayasgalan Khishigbaatar helping India take an unassailable lead.
Standings | After Round 4 | FIDE Chess Olympiad 2026#ChessOlympiad pic.twitter.com/CAs9pXoNVZ— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 19, 2026
R Vaishali and Koneru Humpy played to a draw in their respective games and India women ended up winning the tie.
India Round 4 results Open section
India (8) beat Spain (6) 3-1; (David Anton Guijarro draw vs R Praggnanandhaa; Maksim Chigaev defeat vs Arjun Erigaisi; Jaime Santos Latasa draw vs Nihal Sarin; Alexei Shirov loss vs D Gukesh).
India Round 4 results women section
India (8) beat Mongolia (6) 3-1; (Mungunzul Bat-Erdene draw vs Koneru Humpy; Munkhzu Turmunkh draw vs R Vaishali; Bayasgalan Khishigbaatar loss vs Divya Deshmukh; Munguntuul Batkhuyag defeat vs B Savitha Shri).
Other results from Open section
Uzbekistan vs Turky 2.5-1.5; United States of America vs Ukraine 3.5-0.5; Serbia vs China 1-3; Germany vs Poland 2.5-1.5; Azerbaijan vs Czech Republic 2-2; Israel vs Hungary 1.5-2.5; France vs Romania 2-2; Argentina (6) vs Armenia (8) 1.5-2.5; England vs Singapore (6) 3-1.