ETV Bharat / sports

Chess Olympiad 2026: Indian Men Outplay Spain 3-1; Women Register Dominating Win Over Mongolia

Hyderabad: The Indian men’s team continued their impressive run in the Chess Olympiad 2026 beating Spain 3-1 in the Round 4 clash. World champion D Gukesh shone with a victory over former world championship challenger Alexei Shirov .

Arjun Erigais helped the Indian team take the lead courtesy of a brilliantly deployed attacking game on the second board. R Praggnanandhaa played a draw against David Anton Guijarro while Nihal Sarin also settled for a draw in the fixture against Jaime Santos Latasa.

Gukesh then scored his second win in a row overcoming the rough patch he was going through earlier. Shirov deployed a Sicilian Taimanov but it didn’t go according to plan. Gukesh seized control of the proceedings early in the middlegame.

Shirov sacrificed a rook for a minor piece and it paved the way for Gukesh to seize the opportunity. The Indian grandmaster opened up the centre and emerged triumphant in the 42-move clash.

Arjun faced Queen’s Indian defence and cashed in with king side attack which created weakness around the black side of the board. Arjun then invaded the opponent’s queen on the seventh rank to register a knockout punch.

In the women’s section, the Indian team impressed as well with an identical 3-1 result. B Savitha Shri scored a victory over Munguntuul Batkhuyag while World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh beat Bayasgalan Khishigbaatar helping India take an unassailable lead.