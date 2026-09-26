ETV Bharat / sports

Chess Olympiad 2026: India Beat Germany To Survive In Gold Medal Race With 2.5-1.5 Victory In Round 9 Of Open Section

Hyderabad: Reigning world champion D Gukesh led the Indian team to a 2.5-1.5 win over Germany in the Open Section after nine rounds of the Chess Olympiad. The Indian women’s team defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 in the ninth round of the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand.

Gukesh’s win proves to be a decisive factor

On his Board, Gukesh struggled for a major part but bounced back strongly to carve out a checkmate around the white king of Alexander Donchenkov. Gukesh’s win against Donchenkov turned out to be decisive as the team were staring at a defeat against Germany.

Gukesh was playing with black and when it boiled down to time control, things started looking dangerous for Gukesh. Donchenko attacked the black’s king with both his rooks. It was a tricky position for Gukesh, as one careless move would have tilted the game in the opponent's favour.

However, the Indian grandmaster turned the table and put a check on Donchenko's king. Subsequently, white king resigned to concede the match.

On other boards, Nihal Sarin drew Frederik Svane. Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi played a draw against Vincent Keymer and Matthias Bluebaum.

With the win, India have taken their tally to 15 points and are in contention for a podium finish with two more rounds to go.

Indian women team beat Uzbekistan