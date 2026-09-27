ETV Bharat / sports

Chess Olympiad 2026: How Can India Retain Their Gold Medals On Final Day Of Competition?

Hyderabad: For India, defending their Chess Olympiad title from the previous edition in both the open and women section has become a tricky situation. The Indian men’s team crushed Uzbekistan II by 3.5-0.5 in the penultimate round while B Savitha Shri once again stepped up to help India play a 2-2 draw against mighty China.

The Indian women’s team played a draw against China who are a force to reckon with. Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh drew their matches against Zhu Jiner and Song Yuxin respectively. Vantika Agrawal lost to Lu Miaoyi but B Savitha Shri ensured a win in the match against Zhai Mo.

R Praggnanandhaa outplayed Jakhongir Vakhidov while Nihal Sarin defeated Mukhammadzokhid Suyarov. D Gukesh outsmarted Ortik NIgmatov while the sole draw of the tie came from the fixture between Arjun Erigaisi and Abdimalik Abdisalimov.

The Indian men’s team is the defending champion but this time finishing at the top is tough. Uzbekistan are at the top with 18 points while India are well placed for the silver position with 17 points. But, for winning gold, a number of factors have to go their way.

If India beat Hungary and Uzbekistan lose to Ukraine in the last round matches, India will bag the gold. However, if India win and Uzbekistan draw their clash, the results will boil down to Sonneborn-Berger tiebreak, which is essentially a measure of the strength of the teams you've beaten. India are unlikely to win on the basis of such a tie-break as they have very few big margin victories in the competition.

If Uzbekistan wins against Ukraine, they will clinch the gold medal and the result of their tie wouldn't matter for India anymore.

How can India defend gold in the Women Section?

India are currently at the third spot with 16 points while China are at the top with 18 points. Kazakhstan are at the second place with 17 points in the standings.

For India, the scenario is less favourable in the women’s section. Apart from giving their best to win their own match, fate will also be a crucial factor for India. They don’t have much in their own hands anymore.

India first need to beat Georgia in their tie. China must lose outright to Vietnam and Kazakhstan must draw or lose to Poland. It is not an impossible scenario, but three matches going in favour of India seems to have very less probability.