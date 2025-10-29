ETV Bharat / sports

Chennai's Karthika Has Made It Big In Kabaddi, But She Aims For Olympic Glory

By S Sivakumar

Chennai: Karthika, an emerging Kabaddi star, with her hard work and dedication has earned laurels at a very young age.

A student of Class XII at the local Corporation School, Karthika was vice captain of the women's kabaddi team which won a gold at the recently concluded Youth Asian Games in Bahrain. Her team beat a formidable Iran to clinch the top honour at the international meet.

She has represented Tamil Nadu 11 times at national level competitions including the 'Khelo India' games and won eight medals. Karthika's father is a labourer and her mother a sanitation at the Chennai Municipal Corporation. She resides in Kannagi Nagar and people now know her from the locality in the city.

"I got interested in playing Kabaddi after I saw my sisters playing the game in my childhood. With the help of my school physical education teacher, I got the opportunity to participate in Kabaddi competitions. Initially, I participated in competitions even without being aware of the game," she said.

Karthika, with her achievements, despite meagre means at her disposal has been receiving praise from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami.