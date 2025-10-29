Chennai's Karthika Has Made It Big In Kabaddi, But She Aims For Olympic Glory
A student of Class XII, Karthika, despite her humble background, mastered the game with sheer hard work, focus and dedication.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 8:20 PM IST
By S Sivakumar
Chennai: Karthika, an emerging Kabaddi star, with her hard work and dedication has earned laurels at a very young age.
A student of Class XII at the local Corporation School, Karthika was vice captain of the women's kabaddi team which won a gold at the recently concluded Youth Asian Games in Bahrain. Her team beat a formidable Iran to clinch the top honour at the international meet.
She has represented Tamil Nadu 11 times at national level competitions including the 'Khelo India' games and won eight medals. Karthika's father is a labourer and her mother a sanitation at the Chennai Municipal Corporation. She resides in Kannagi Nagar and people now know her from the locality in the city.
"I got interested in playing Kabaddi after I saw my sisters playing the game in my childhood. With the help of my school physical education teacher, I got the opportunity to participate in Kabaddi competitions. Initially, I participated in competitions even without being aware of the game," she said.
Karthika, with her achievements, despite meagre means at her disposal has been receiving praise from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami.
Karthika said she mastered the game with the help of her coach, motivation and sheer hard work. She said language was an issue while communication with her teammates at the Asian Kabaddi tournament. "However the other players who participated in the tournament gave supported me all along. I always want to be a hero wherever I play. I have the experience of playing as the team captain in the Kabaddi tournaments held in Tamil Nadu owing to which, I was given the responsibility of vice captain at the international event," she said.
Karthika said she aspires to participate in the 2036 Olympics. "It has been announced that Kabaddi will be included in the upcoming 2036 Olympic Games. My goal is to be a part of Team India," she said.
Karthika's coach Raj said, "There were few opportunities to develop athletes from Kannagi Nagar. But the locality is now in focus because of Karthika. Apart from Kabaddi, players from Kannagi Nagar are also playing and winning at the national level in cricket, hockey and volleyball."
Karthika, who returned home after winning the gold medal at the Youth Asian Games recently was given a warm welcome by the residents of Kannagi Nagar. Stalin also called her in person to congratulate her and presented her with a cheque of Rs 25 lakh. Karthika was also felicitated by the Tamil Nadu team.
Also Read