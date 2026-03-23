CSK Induct Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden In Their First-Ever Hall Of Fame
IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings inducted Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden into their first-ever Hall of Fame at the ‘Roar 26’ event.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday inducted former legendary cricketers Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden into the first-ever Hall of Fame for the franchise. The announcement was made during the “Roar’26” event held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Both of the players have played a key role for the franchise during their playing days. Raina featured for CSK from 2008 to 2021 and played a key role in four titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021) for them. Raina is also nicknamed “Chinna Thala” by the CSK fans. He was also part of the team in their Champions League triumphs in 2010 and 2014, earning the Player of the Tournament award. He is the franchise’s highest run-scorer with 5529 runs, including two hundreds and 38 fifties.
Hayden featured for CSK from 2008 to 2010
Australian legend Matthew Hayden was part of CSK for three years from 2008 to 2010, and he used to give the team solid starts while opening the innings. He also won the Orange Cap in 2009, scoring a total of 572 runs and also scoring 1,117 runs for the team.
Hall of fame, CSK! 🦁🦁#Roar26 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/mCFaMnBhUl— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 23, 2026
Special event by CSK in Chennai
CSK hosted a special event named "Roar'26" in Chennai. The event was attended by several former franchise players as well as international stars, including Muttiah Muralitharan, Ambati Rayudu, Lakshmipathy Balaji, S Badrinath, and Michael Hussey.
Former India skipper MS Dhoni honoured both the players with the momentos while inducting them into the Hall of Fame.
Roaring night 🦁— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 22, 2026
Glowing Anbuden ✨#Roar26 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/Z7Gf8qj9tj
Apart from the duo, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube were also honoured for their contribution to India’s 2026 T20 World Cup victory. They also honoured young gun Ayush Mhatre, who played a vital role in India’s Under-19 World Cup win.
CSK to commence campaign from March 30
CSK will play their first match of the IPL 2026 on March 30 against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. They will play their first match at the home venue on April 3 against the Punjab Kings.