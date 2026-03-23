ETV Bharat / sports

CSK Induct Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden In Their First-Ever Hall Of Fame

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday inducted former legendary cricketers Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden into the first-ever Hall of Fame for the franchise. The announcement was made during the “Roar’26” event held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both of the players have played a key role for the franchise during their playing days. Raina featured for CSK from 2008 to 2021 and played a key role in four titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021) for them. Raina is also nicknamed “Chinna Thala” by the CSK fans. He was also part of the team in their Champions League triumphs in 2010 and 2014, earning the Player of the Tournament award. He is the franchise’s highest run-scorer with 5529 runs, including two hundreds and 38 fifties.

Hayden featured for CSK from 2008 to 2010

Australian legend Matthew Hayden was part of CSK for three years from 2008 to 2010, and he used to give the team solid starts while opening the innings. He also won the Orange Cap in 2009, scoring a total of 572 runs and also scoring 1,117 runs for the team.