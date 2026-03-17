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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Acquire Services Of James Foster As Fielding Coach

He won the ILT20 as head coach with Desert Vipers in January. He was also appointed as an assistant coach by Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred. He also has experience working in the coaching staff of England and New Zealand.

Notably, James Foster represented England across 23 matches. In the 23 fixtures, he scored 299 runs during his playing days. However, he has a vast coaching experience in franchise cricket.

Hyderabad: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to start from March 28, and the teams are preparing for the new season, ahead of the start of the tournament. Five-time champions Super Kings have announced the appointment of former England cricketer James Foster as the new fielding coach of the franchise.

Before his appointment by the Chennai Super Kings, Foster had worked as the fielding coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He will now be working closely with CSK to improve their fielding. The five-time champion last won in the IPL 2023, and they will hope for a good season with the addition of some young legs in the squad ahead of the upcoming season.

CSK to start IPL 2026 campaign with fixture against RR

CSK will begin their campaign in the tournament with the fixture against the inaugural champions, the Rajasthan Royals, in Guwahati on March 30. Further, after the match with RR, they will square off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 3. The team will then lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 5 and the Delhi Capitals on April 11.

The schedule of the IPL 2026 for the 20 matches has been released as of now, and the timetable for the remaining part of the tournament. The dates were not announced due to scheduled assembly elections in five states. As the dates are revealed now, the remaining schedule will be unveiled in one or two days.