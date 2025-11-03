ETV Bharat / sports

Chennai Open Tennis: Indonesian Player Crowned Champion In Singles

Chennai: Indonesian player Janice Tjen won the singles title at the Chennai Open International Women's Tennis Championship. The Chennai Open Women's International Tennis Championship began on October 27 at the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority (STDA) Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam, Chennai.

In this tournament, 32 players from 20 countries, including India, the United States of America, Australia, Russia, New Zealand, Germany, Japan and China, competed in the singles category and 16 pairs in the doubles category.

The final match of the four-day tournament was held on Sunday. Australia's Kimberly Brill and Indonesia's Janice Tjen clashed in the summit clash. Tjen played responsibly from the beginning of the match and won the first set 6-4, then took a 4-0 lead in the second set. She won the WTA title in the second set of the 2-hour match by winning 6-4, 6-3. With this victory, Janice Tjen becomes the first Indonesian player to win a WTA singles title after two decades.