ETV Bharat / sports

Chennai Grand Masters: World Champion Gukesh Suffers Shocking Defeat Against Alireza Firouzja In Round 2

Hyderabad: Reigning world champion D Gukesh suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja in Round 2 of the Chennai Grand Masters 2026. Firouzja followed up his opening round victory over M Pranesh with another triumph over Gukesh and bagged two points from two games so far.

The high-octane clash began with Deepraj Mukherjee, General Manager of The Westin Chennai Velachery, making the first move. Firouzja went with the Ruy Lopez tactics with the white pieces while Gukesh defended confidently for the major part of the contest.

The world champion held the game in a knight-and-pawn endgame, but his opponent found a breakthrough at a critical moment. He performed a well-calculated pawn sacrifice after that, and the French star converted the advantage in 69 moves.

Gukesh had started the tournament with a victory, but his winning momentum was halted in the match with a loss.