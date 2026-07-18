Chennai Grand Masters: World Champion Gukesh Suffers Shocking Defeat Against Alireza Firouzja In Round 2
World Champion D Gukesh was stunned by Alireza Firouzja in a 68-move battle at the Chennai Grand Masters.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 11:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: Reigning world champion D Gukesh suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja in Round 2 of the Chennai Grand Masters 2026. Firouzja followed up his opening round victory over M Pranesh with another triumph over Gukesh and bagged two points from two games so far.
The high-octane clash began with Deepraj Mukherjee, General Manager of The Westin Chennai Velachery, making the first move. Firouzja went with the Ruy Lopez tactics with the white pieces while Gukesh defended confidently for the major part of the contest.
Round 2 Results | Quantbox Chennai Grandmasters 2026 ♟️— Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters (@Chennai_GM) July 17, 2026
The competition heats up as Round 2 concludes:
⁰⚖️ Hans Niemann ½–½ Nihal Sarin⁰🏆 Alireza Firouzja 1–0 Gukesh Dommaraju⁰⚖️ Dmitry Andreikin ½–½ Pranesh M⁰⚖️ Nodirbek Abdusattorov ½–½ Arjun Erigaisi
With every round,… pic.twitter.com/c9A3bcJtUo
The world champion held the game in a knight-and-pawn endgame, but his opponent found a breakthrough at a critical moment. He performed a well-calculated pawn sacrifice after that, and the French star converted the advantage in 69 moves.
Gukesh had started the tournament with a victory, but his winning momentum was halted in the match with a loss.
Elsewhere, Indian Grandmaster M Pranesh bounced back after suffering defeat in Round 1 with a draw against Russia's Dmitry Andreikin while playing with black pieces. The players started repeating their tactics after just 18 moves, which resulted in a draw.
Day 2 Recap | Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters Round 2❤️💪@QBResearch @mgd1_esports— Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters (@Chennai_GM) July 17, 2026
##quantboxchennaigrandmasters #chesscommunity #chessinchennai #chessinindia pic.twitter.com/kTtbCn3jHw
Arjun Erigaisi also shared a point in the fixture against Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov while playing with the black pieces during a 43-move encounter. Nihal Sarin was engaged in a match that lasted for 132 moves and six hours against American Grandmaster Hans Niemann. Niemann pressed for a victory throughout the game, but Nihal showed resilience to secure a draw.
The eight-player double round-robin tournament has a prize purse of Rs 75 lakh and valuable FIDE Circuit points. Firouzja is at the top of the standings while Gukesh is occupying the third position in the standings.
Gukesh is preparing to defend his crown against challenger Javokhir Sindarov at the World Chess Championship 2026.
Round 2 results
- Hans Niemann – Nihal Sarin
- Alireza Firouzja 1–0 Gukesh Dommaraju
- Dmitry Andreikin – Pranesh M
- Nodirbek Abdusattorov – Arjun Erigaisi