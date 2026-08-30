Chelsea Sign World Cup Winner Emiliano Martinez On Three-Year Deal
Chelsea have a new goalkeeper as Argentine footballer Emiliano Martinez is now in the Blues' line-up.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: With only a few hours to go before the transfer window closes, the English Premier League has witnessed a huge signing. Chelsea have signed World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez. The player joins the London club from Aston Villa on a three-year deal. This huge move for Martinez ends a successful six-year career at Villa.
Emi expresses his joy after signing with Chelsea
After signing the contract, Emi Martinez stated that he was very happy to be able to wear the Chelsea jersey.
"I am very happy to be part of this historic football club. Coming to Chelsea was a very easy decision for me and my family. I am at the peak of happiness now, and I want to get on the field with the team as soon as possible," the player said.
Emi Martinez. ⚽️🧤 pic.twitter.com/PRy1D26JAe— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 30, 2026
Emi Martinez played as important a role as Messi in leading Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also won the Golden Glove award for the tournament's best goalkeeper. His incredible saves in the final minutes of the title clash against France are among the best in football history.
Martinez went through a golden period of his career in the following years. He also won the award for the best goalkeeper in the world at the Ballon d'Or ceremonies in 2023 and 2024. Martinez also played a crucial role in leading the team to the final of the 2026 World Cup, which was held this year. However, Argentina lost to Spain in the final.
Emiliano’s journey from Arsenal to Chelsea via Aston Villa
Martinez, who began his youth career with Argentine club Independiente, joined English club Arsenal in 2010. However, he initially failed to find a place in the first eleven and spent several seasons on loan at other clubs. He became Arsenal's number one goalkeeper in the 2019/20 season, leading the club to the FA Cup title.
Martinez then moved to Aston Villa, where he turned his career around. He made 213 appearances for Villa and won the UEFA Europa League with the club. His impressive performance at Aston Villa paved the way for his call-up to the Argentina national team in 2021. He has remained the team's number one goalkeeper ever since. With Martinez's arrival, Chelsea's defence and goalposts are expected to be even stronger.