ETV Bharat / sports

Chelsea Sign World Cup Winner Emiliano Martinez On Three-Year Deal

Hyderabad: With only a few hours to go before the transfer window closes, the English Premier League has witnessed a huge signing. Chelsea have signed World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez. The player joins the London club from Aston Villa on a three-year deal. This huge move for Martinez ends a successful six-year career at Villa.

Emi expresses his joy after signing with Chelsea

After signing the contract, Emi Martinez stated that he was very happy to be able to wear the Chelsea jersey.

"I am very happy to be part of this historic football club. Coming to Chelsea was a very easy decision for me and my family. I am at the peak of happiness now, and I want to get on the field with the team as soon as possible," the player said.