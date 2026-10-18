ETV Bharat / sports

Emi Martinez Injury: Chelsea Goalkeeper Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Nasty Collision In EPL

Emi Martinez got injured ( AP )

Hyderabad: Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez suffered an injury after a collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite during the Premier League clash on Saturday in the fixture between the two teams. Martinez has now undergone emergency surgery, and he also confirmed that his operation has gone well. The goalkeeper was taken to the hospital immediately after sustaining a concussion in the incident.

Chelsea bagged a 2-0 win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium as Pedro Neto scored twice. Chelsea won the match, but the result was marred by a lengthy injury stoppage in the second half after a dangerous collision between Martinez and Branthwaite while taking a free kick.

Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall put a cross into the box when the two players came together to aim to convert it into a goal. Branthwaite got back to his feet after the collision, while Martinez was given assistance from paramedics as he lay on the ground. The 34-year-old was then carried off the pitch on a stretcher and was eventually taken to the hospital. Emi Martinez collision video Martinez provides surgery updates Martinez shared an update from his hospital bed on social media, thanking all the fans for their immense support during the times of trouble.