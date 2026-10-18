Emi Martinez Injury: Chelsea Goalkeeper Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Nasty Collision In EPL
Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez has undergone surgery after sustaining an injury in a collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez suffered an injury after a collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite during the Premier League clash on Saturday in the fixture between the two teams. Martinez has now undergone emergency surgery, and he also confirmed that his operation has gone well. The goalkeeper was taken to the hospital immediately after sustaining a concussion in the incident.
Chelsea bagged a 2-0 win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium as Pedro Neto scored twice. Chelsea won the match, but the result was marred by a lengthy injury stoppage in the second half after a dangerous collision between Martinez and Branthwaite while taking a free kick.
Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall put a cross into the box when the two players came together to aim to convert it into a goal. Branthwaite got back to his feet after the collision, while Martinez was given assistance from paramedics as he lay on the ground.
The 34-year-old was then carried off the pitch on a stretcher and was eventually taken to the hospital.
Emi Martinez collision video
Thoughts and prayers are with Emi Martinez who has had to be stretchered off after a horrific head collision. 🙏🏻💙 https://t.co/qoavpl9weh— Out Of Context Chelsea (@NoContextChe1) October 17, 2026
Martinez provides surgery updates
Martinez shared an update from his hospital bed on social media, thanking all the fans for their immense support during the times of trouble.
🚨🇦🇷 Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez completed surgery tonight after suffering serious injury. “The most important things are 3 points and clean sheet. I’ll be back in few weeks!” 💙 https://t.co/aBnzQJmCop— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 18, 2026
"Thanks to everyone for the messages. The operation went well," Martinez wrote.
"The most important thing is that we won, and kept a clean sheet. In a few weeks we'll be back."
Due to Martinez’s injury, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso handed Mike Penders his Premier League debut, and he helped the team secure their first clean sheet since January in the league.
Liverpool secure important win; Manchester City win close contest
Liverpool bounced back after trailing the match in the first half against Brentford and won the game 2-1. Keane Lewis-Potter scored for Brentford while Victor Munoz and Alexander Isak scored for Liverpool. Brentford finished the match with nine players as two of them were sent off.
Manchester City registered a close win over Ipswich Town in their fixture by 3-2. Striker Erling Haaland played a key role for City, scoring two goals, while Phil Foden also scored one goal. Daizen Maeda and Zian Flemming scored goals for Brentford.
Chelsea Everton Highlights