ETV Bharat / sports

The King's Night: Chase Master Kohli, Accurate Bowlers Propel RCB To Second IPL Title In A Row

Ahmedabad: It was a night dotted with chilling certainty. Royal Challengers Bengaluru translated their domination from Day 1 of this IPL into a second successive title, and Virat Kohli anchored that five-wicket romp over Gujarat Titans with a patented chase masterclass of an unbeaten 75 here on Sunday.

If the Titans’ innings of 155 for eight was filled with trepidation, Royal Challengers’ 161 for five in 18 overs was full of intent and confidence. And those words are forever entwined with Kohli’s batting and the latest evidence was his 42-ball unbeaten innings. As he has done throughout his career, the batting super star strode out with an unflinching desire to take his side home.

That purpose was evident in his dismantling of Kagiso Rabada with a sequence of 4, 4, 6, 4, right after his opening partner Venkatesh Iyer handed the South African a similar punishment in the second over that yielded 18 runs.

Kohli and Venkatesh added 62 runs in just 4.3 overs to rain even on the distant dreams of the Titans. Once Rabada was nullified in three straight overs of his, the Titans did not have enough ammunition in the Power Play, in which RCB amassed 70 for two, to make an impact.

The dismissal of Venkatesh and Devdutt Padikkal followed by the quick departure of skipper Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya saw RCB slipping to 91 for four.

But amid this little cavern of chaos, Kohli stood firm like a fort, stopping GT’s advances, and the 37-year-old reached his fifth fifty of the season with pulled four off pacer Arshad Khan.

Tim David (24, 17b) produced a mini storm that eased the pressure on Kohli, who survived a scare as Shubman Gill's catch off Arshad was found to have bumped on the grass in the umpire's review. The champion batter soon so befittingly fetched the winning moment for RCB with a six off Arshad.

The thundering shot also transformed the RCB dugout into a school children’s after examination party.

Patidar, who joined MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as the only captain to have successfully defended an IPL title, shed his usual stoic face, breaking into a wide grin.

Others around him rushed to the field to gather around Kohli, the beating heart of his franchise since 2008.