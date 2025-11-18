ETV Bharat / sports

Two Sri Lankan Players Return From Pakistan Amidst Security Concerns

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka and pacer Asitha Fernando will return home midway on the tour to Pakistan and ahead of the T20I tri-series. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed that both of their players are leaving the tour due to illness. The withdrawal from both players comes at a moment when the squad has been on alert after a recent bomb blast in Islamabad that triggered concerns amongst the players.

After the reports of some Sri Lankan players playing bilateral series in Pakistan, security concerns surfaced last week. SLC had issued a firm warning to take disciplinary action against the members who left the tour. The board also made it clear in their statement that the team is in a secure environment and the series will go ahead as planned.

On the backdrop of this context, SLC has clarified that the duo is being released solely on the basis of medical grounds and not for security issues. The board also stressed the fact that the decision comes as both players need proper medical and rest.