ETV Bharat / sports

Charith Asalanka Dropped, Wanindu Hasaranga Miss Out As Sri Lanka Announce Squad For Pakistan Tri-Series

File Photo: Charith Asalanka ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka cricket announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series in Pakistan. Kusal Mendis will lead the team, but they will miss out on the services of two key players. Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga miss out while Avishka Fernando and Sahan Arachchige have earned a recall.

Former captain dropped Sri Lanka have left out Charith Asalanka for the upcoming tri-series that also include Pakistan and England. Asalanka has a decent average of 40.55 in 88 ODIs, but he has been dropped after registering scores of 1, 11 and 7 during the recent ODI series against England. Asalanka was recently dropped from the T20I series against Pakistan, which will be played before the ODI tri-series. Asalanka was the team’s vice-captain in the England series and also stepped into the leadership role after regular skipper Kusal Mendis failed to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered. Wanindu Hasaranga miss out