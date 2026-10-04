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Charith Asalanka Dropped, Wanindu Hasaranga Miss Out As Sri Lanka Announce Squad For Pakistan Tri-Series

Sri Lanka have announced a 16-member squad for tri-series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

sri lanka squad for pakistan tri series
File Photo: Charith Asalanka (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 4, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Sri Lanka cricket announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series in Pakistan. Kusal Mendis will lead the team, but they will miss out on the services of two key players. Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga miss out while Avishka Fernando and Sahan Arachchige have earned a recall.

Former captain dropped

Sri Lanka have left out Charith Asalanka for the upcoming tri-series that also include Pakistan and England. Asalanka has a decent average of 40.55 in 88 ODIs, but he has been dropped after registering scores of 1, 11 and 7 during the recent ODI series against England.

Asalanka was recently dropped from the T20I series against Pakistan, which will be played before the ODI tri-series. Asalanka was the team’s vice-captain in the England series and also stepped into the leadership role after regular skipper Kusal Mendis failed to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered.

Wanindu Hasaranga miss out

The Sri Lankan all-rounder is sidelined as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered during the England tour. Hasaranga has taken 113 ODI wickets while scoring 1142 runs. Thus, Sri Lanka will miss his all-round skills.

Recalls for Fernando and Arachchige

After playing his last ODI on February 12, 2025 against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Fernando has earned a recall. He has been rewarded for his brilliant domestic form, which included scoring 447 runs in 7 innings with an average of 63.85 in the Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament.

Sahan Arachchige has returned to the senior squad after successfully leading them to the bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026. He scored 42 runs from two matches in the tournament. Arachchige has played five ODIs so far, scoring 89 runs from them, and his highest score is 57.

Sri Lanka squad for tri-series

Kusal Mendis (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga.

ODI tri-series in Pakistan schedule

MatchDateTeamsVenue
1st MatchOctober 18, 2026Pakistan vs Sri LankaRawalpindi Cricket Stadium
2nd MatchOctober 20, 2026Pakistan vs EnglandRawalpindi Cricket Stadium
3rd MatchOctober 22, 2026Sri Lanka vs EnglandRawalpindi Cricket Stadium
4th MatchOctober 25, 2026Pakistan vs EnglandGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
5th MatchOctober 27, 2026Pakistan vs Sri LankaGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
6th MatchOctober 29, 2026Sri Lanka vs EnglandGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
FinalOctober 31, 2026Top 2 TeamsGaddafi Stadium, Lahore

TAGGED:

SRI LANKA SQUAD TRI SERIES PLAYERS
SRI LANKA SQUAD TRI SERIES CAPTAIN
CHARITH ASALANKA DROPPED
SRI LANKA ODI TEAM
SRI LANKA SQUAD FOR PAKISTAN TOUR

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