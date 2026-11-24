ETV Bharat / sports

Player Returns With Knife After Getting Booked With Red Card In Italian Football

Representational Image ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Football is a sport where players have high adrenaline, and they sometimes show their aggression. A red card usually ends a player’s stay on the field and also puts an end to his aggression. However, a football match in Italy witnessed bizarre scenes as a player reportedly returned to the field with a knife after being shown a red card.

After being booked, he came back from the dressing room with a knife, and his actions brought the game to a permanent halt. Also, they triggered a police investigation.

Red card after player reportedly kicks opponent The incident took place during the match between home side Galactic Paolini and Athletic Partanna in a Terza Categoria fixture at the Polisportivo Strasatti, on Via Brugnone in Marsala. It was a fourth-round match in the Trapani Third Category championship and the incident took place in the first half. Referee Vincenzo Pernice was officiating the contest. According to the description by Athletic Partanna on its official channels, the tensions first rose when Paolini's No. 10 repeatedly directed insults towards the visiting team's bench. The situation escalated after he allegedly kicked a Partanna footballer multiple times during an on-field confrontation.