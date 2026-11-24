Player Returns With Knife After Getting Booked With Red Card In Italian Football
A football match in Italy witnessed bizarre scenes as a player returned with a knife after being shown a red card.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 11:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: Football is a sport where players have high adrenaline, and they sometimes show their aggression. A red card usually ends a player’s stay on the field and also puts an end to his aggression. However, a football match in Italy witnessed bizarre scenes as a player reportedly returned to the field with a knife after being shown a red card.
After being booked, he came back from the dressing room with a knife, and his actions brought the game to a permanent halt. Also, they triggered a police investigation.
W trakcie meczu Galactic Paolini - Athletic Partanna (sycylijska Terza Categoria, najniższy poziom rozgrywkowy), zawodnik gospodarzy otrzymał czerwoną kartkę. Po zejściu do szatni, powrócił na murawę z nożem i zaczął grozić trenerowi gości. Szczęśliwie nikomu nic się nie stało. https://t.co/8VRJPHrp9U— HIB HOB XD (@HibHobXD) November 23, 2026
Red card after player reportedly kicks opponent
The incident took place during the match between home side Galactic Paolini and Athletic Partanna in a Terza Categoria fixture at the Polisportivo Strasatti, on Via Brugnone in Marsala.
It was a fourth-round match in the Trapani Third Category championship and the incident took place in the first half. Referee Vincenzo Pernice was officiating the contest.
According to the description by Athletic Partanna on its official channels, the tensions first rose when Paolini's No. 10 repeatedly directed insults towards the visiting team's bench. The situation escalated after he allegedly kicked a Partanna footballer multiple times during an on-field confrontation.
Pernice then intervened and showed Paolini a straight red card. Athletic Partanna coach Calandra was also shown a red card after stepping in to defend his player.
The chain of events was supposed to end with the bookings, but the situation became more severe afterwards.
Booked player returns with knife
According to the details mentioned by Athletic Partanna, the dismissed player returned to the pitch with a folding knife, also described in the reports by La Sicilia and La Repubblica as a switchblade.
The match ended without any physical injury, but the presence of a weapon made it impossible to continue the match, and it was abandoned by the referee.