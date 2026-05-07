ETV Bharat / sports

Holders PSG Edge Bayern Munich To Reach Champions League Final

Paris Saint-Germain's Georgian forward #07 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League second-leg, semi-final football match between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Munich, southern Germany on May 6, 2026 ( AFP )

Munich: Holders Paris Saint-Germain set up a Champions League final against Arsenal after a 1-1 second-leg draw at Bayern Munich secured a 6-5 aggregate victory on Wednesday.

PSG exploded on the counter less than three minutes in and Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele put Luis Enrique's visitors ahead on the night and two goals up in the tie.

PSG largely succeeded in subduing Bayern's attacking threat, despite Harry Kane's stoppage-time goal. "It was an exceptional match, another magical night in Munich against a great team," PSG forward Desire Doue told Canal Plus.

"These are the kinds of matches we've dreamt of playing since we were little. Now, we're going to enjoy this as a team."

On their return to Munich's Allianz Arena, the scene of their greatest triumph against Inter Milan in last year's final, PSG once again emphasised their excellence in a competition they coveted without success for so long.

The French giants will be favourites to lift the trophy for a second successive season when they face Premier League leaders Arsenal on May 30 in Budapest. They are hoping to become only the second back-to-back winners since 1990, after Real Madrid.

Bayern were angered by some first-half refereeing decisions but lacked the potency they showed in their 5-4 first-leg loss in Paris. The six-time European champions have still not reached the final since beating PSG in the 2020 showpiece in Lisbon.

"I don't have the ability to be disappointed for long," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany. "Of course, in the end, we lost two very, very tight games against a very good opponent." Both sides were playing their 52nd match of the season in all competitions -- not even counting last summer's Club World Cup -- but only the hosts looked weary.

So dangerous in the first leg, Bayern were surprisingly stodgy, with Michael Olise in particular having an off night. In the midst of a record-breaking season, Bayern's fourth defeat in all competitions will sting for a club set to wonder what might have been.

Dembele strikes early