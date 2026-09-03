Charming Chamari Athapaththu: 5 Runs, 7 Wickets — Sri Lanka Star Creates Women's Asia Cup T20 Cricket History
The Sri Lankan captain was the star of the show, finishing with extraordinary figures of 7 wickets conceding mere five runs in 15 balls.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu produced a stunning bowling performance, claiming seven wickets for just five runs against Indonesia in the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka, batting first, posted 124 for seven in their allotted 20 overs, with Nilakshi de Silva top-scoring with 50.
Indonesia's chase never got going as the Sri Lankan attack dismantled their batting line-up. The hosts were bowled out for 49 in 18.3 overs, giving Sri Lanka a commanding 75-run victory.
Chamari was the star of the show, finishing with extraordinary figures of 7 wickets conceding mere five runs in 3.3 overs. Her spell also included a hat-trick, making it one of the most remarkable bowling performances in Women's T20 International cricket.
Chamari Athapaththu's unreal spell earns her the 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 in Match 6️⃣#DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 #SLWvINDOW #ACC pic.twitter.com/k5UFqXVdzB— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2026
The Sri Lankan skipper's seven-wicket haul is the best bowling performance in the history of the Women's Asia Cup and the first seven-wicket haul recorded in the tournament across men's and women's editions.
Chamari also became the first captain in women's T20I cricket to combine a five-wicket haul and a hat-trick in the same innings, underlining the extraordinary nature of her performance.
Best Bowling Figures in Women's Asia Cup
- Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka) – 7/5 vs Indonesia, 2026
- Marina Iqbal (Pakistan) – 5/10 vs Nepal, 2012
- Wongpaka Liengprasert (Thailand) – 5/12 vs Sri Lanka, 2018
- Omaima Sohail (Pakistan) – 5/13 vs Sri Lanka, 2022
- Nida Dar (Pakistan) – 5/21 vs Sri Lanka, 2018
Chamari, who made her Sri Lanka T20I debut in 2009, has established herself as one of the leading all-rounders of her generation. Her latest performance adds another extraordinary chapter to an international career spanning more than a decade.
Simply speechless after what we’ve just witnessed 🤯🔥#DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 #SLWvINDOW #ACC pic.twitter.com/KtBT3lkzpw— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2026
The seven-wicket haul was particularly remarkable given that Chamari had also played a key role as Sri Lanka's captain, making her contribution to the emphatic victory a complete all-round performance.
Having made her international T20 debut for Sri Lanka back in 2009, Chamari has played 167 matches to date. This historic spell further solidifies her legacy as one of the finest all-rounders in the modern game, pushing her career tallies to 4,094 runs (including four centuries and 14 half-centuries) and 85 wickets.
Meanwhile, India take on Hong Kong, China later on Saturday night before the big match against Pakistan on Saturday.
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