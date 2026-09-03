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Charming Chamari Athapaththu: 5 Runs, 7 Wickets — Sri Lanka Star Creates Women's Asia Cup T20 Cricket History

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu produced a stunning bowling performance, claiming seven wickets for just five runs against Indonesia in the Women's Asia Cup T20 ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu produced a stunning bowling performance, claiming seven wickets for just five runs against Indonesia in the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Sri Lanka, batting first, posted 124 for seven in their allotted 20 overs, with Nilakshi de Silva top-scoring with 50.

Indonesia's chase never got going as the Sri Lankan attack dismantled their batting line-up. The hosts were bowled out for 49 in 18.3 overs, giving Sri Lanka a commanding 75-run victory.

Chamari was the star of the show, finishing with extraordinary figures of 7 wickets conceding mere five runs in 3.3 overs. Her spell also included a hat-trick, making it one of the most remarkable bowling performances in Women's T20 International cricket.

The Sri Lankan skipper's seven-wicket haul is the best bowling performance in the history of the Women's Asia Cup and the first seven-wicket haul recorded in the tournament across men's and women's editions.

Chamari also became the first captain in women's T20I cricket to combine a five-wicket haul and a hat-trick in the same innings, underlining the extraordinary nature of her performance.