ETV Bharat / sports

Centre Notifies National Sports Governance Board, Tribunal Rules To Overhaul Indian Sports Administration

According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the National Sports Board will function as the apex authority responsible for granting recognition to National Sports Bodies ( ANI )

New Delhi: In a significant step towards restructuring India's sports administration ecosystem, the Centre has formally notified the National Sports Board and the National Sports Tribunal under the provisions of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

The newly notified framework seeks to institutionalise transparency, accountability and faster dispute resolution in Indian sports administration by establishing two key national-level bodies - the National Sports Board and the National Sports Tribunal.

According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the National Sports Board will function as the apex authority responsible for granting recognition to National Sports Bodies (NSBs) and ensuring compliance with governance, financial and ethical standards.

The Board will comprise a Chairperson and two Members, appointed by the Centre from a panel recommended by a Search-cum-Selection Committee constituted under separate rules notified earlier.

The government stated that the Board's primary objective is to bring uniform governance standards across sports federations and strengthen institutional accountability in Indian sports administration, an area that has frequently witnessed allegations of administrative opacity, factional disputes and financial irregularities.

Under the notified rules, the Chairperson and Members of the Board will hold office for a term of three years or until attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, and will be eligible for reappointment for one additional term.

Importantly, the rules bar Board members from simultaneously holding positions in International Sports Bodies, National Sports Bodies or affiliated organisations during their tenure, a provision aimed at reducing conflict of interest. The rules also mandate annual disclosure of assets, liabilities and financial interests by all members.

The salary structure has been aligned with senior Government of India officials. The Chairperson may receive either pay equivalent to a Secretary to the Government of India or opt for a consolidated salary of ₹5.62 lakh per month, while Members may receive pay equivalent to an Additional Secretary or a fixed salary of ₹5 lakh monthly.