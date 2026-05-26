Centre Notifies National Sports Governance Board, Tribunal Rules To Overhaul Indian Sports Administration
New framework introduces independent dispute resolution mechanism, governance oversight body, digital hearings and stricter accountability standards for national sports federations.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant step towards restructuring India's sports administration ecosystem, the Centre has formally notified the National Sports Board and the National Sports Tribunal under the provisions of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.
The newly notified framework seeks to institutionalise transparency, accountability and faster dispute resolution in Indian sports administration by establishing two key national-level bodies - the National Sports Board and the National Sports Tribunal.
According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the National Sports Board will function as the apex authority responsible for granting recognition to National Sports Bodies (NSBs) and ensuring compliance with governance, financial and ethical standards.
The Board will comprise a Chairperson and two Members, appointed by the Centre from a panel recommended by a Search-cum-Selection Committee constituted under separate rules notified earlier.
The government stated that the Board's primary objective is to bring uniform governance standards across sports federations and strengthen institutional accountability in Indian sports administration, an area that has frequently witnessed allegations of administrative opacity, factional disputes and financial irregularities.
Under the notified rules, the Chairperson and Members of the Board will hold office for a term of three years or until attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, and will be eligible for reappointment for one additional term.
Importantly, the rules bar Board members from simultaneously holding positions in International Sports Bodies, National Sports Bodies or affiliated organisations during their tenure, a provision aimed at reducing conflict of interest. The rules also mandate annual disclosure of assets, liabilities and financial interests by all members.
The salary structure has been aligned with senior Government of India officials. The Chairperson may receive either pay equivalent to a Secretary to the Government of India or opt for a consolidated salary of ₹5.62 lakh per month, while Members may receive pay equivalent to an Additional Secretary or a fixed salary of ₹5 lakh monthly.
Quasi-Judicial Powers To The Tribunal
Alongside governance reforms, the Centre has also operationalised the National Sports Tribunal - a dedicated adjudicatory body intended to resolve sports-related disputes independently and in a time-bound manner.
The Tribunal is expected to significantly reduce reliance on civil courts and provide a specialised forum for handling disputes involving sports governance, athlete grievances, federation elections, disciplinary matters and administrative conflicts.
The Tribunal will consist of a Chairperson and Members appointed through a Search-cum-Selection Committee process. The Chairperson will hold office for five years or until the age of 70 years, while Members will serve five-year terms or until reaching 67 years of age.
The rules provide substantial quasi-judicial powers to the Tribunal, including the authority to grant interim orders, injunctions and stays after hearing concerned parties. Orders passed by the Tribunal will be executable in the same manner as civil court decrees.
One of the notable features of the new framework is the emphasis on digital implementation and techno-legal mechanisms. The rules empower the Centre to establish a dedicated online portal for filing disputes, submitting documents, conducting virtual hearings, publishing orders and maintaining records electronically.
Once operational, Tribunal orders will also be digitally signed and communicated electronically to parties involved. The rules additionally impose post-retirement restrictions on Tribunal members. Chairpersons and Members will be prohibited from practising before the Tribunal after retirement or accepting positions linked to sports bodies governed under the Act for two years after demitting office.
Officials in the Sports Ministry said the reforms are aimed at creating a more professional, transparent and athlete-centric sports governance ecosystem in the country. (with agency inputs)
Also read